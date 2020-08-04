Little Chocolate Bayou Park is getting a facelift that could include an updated playground.
Calhoun County Commissioner David Hall is “thinking outside the box” in order to stretch grant funds to include the updated playground.
Currently, the grant includes updated bridges, expanded parking, walking trails, lighting as well as better signage and rehabbed roads. The grant totals right at $1 million for total construction that includes $900,000 for engineering, grant administration, environmental clearances, and such.
A playground is big money, said Hall.
“You don’t want to skimp, and it be unsafe. You have to do it right,” he explained.
Hall met recently with representatives of Kraftsman Commercial Playground and Water Parks and went over the area where the playground could be installed. The area is near the pavilion and currently boasts having a swing set.
Hall said the planning meeting wasn’t set in stone but rather was to see what could be feasible and how it might be done within the confines of the grant.
One suggestion was to use a buy board, which would generate bids and estimates.
“It is one way to do it and could expedite it,” said Hall. “We tossed around ideas trying to maximize and efficiently use the money we’ve been allotted to make it go as far as possible. It requires thinking outside the box,” he said. “It is grant money, but it is tax money that comes from us, and I’m still trying to keep the best interest of the public at heart.”
The Little Chocolate Bayou Park work is moving pretty quickly, said Hall, adding that he was hoping construction could start sometime this year.
“We getting close to the bid process, weighing our options on how to utilize the money,” he said. “I want to get the most bang for our bucks.”
Hall said the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department grant for boat access is waiting on approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Department and the tribal council before the funds can be released.
“Once we get that approval, parks and wildlife will release the funds, and we can go forward,” he said.
“There’s a lot of exciting things going on right now amidst all the COVID,’ said Hall. “We are still making progress.”