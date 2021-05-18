Calhoun High School graduate Michael “Mikey” Sanchez never thought he would be mapping out his future with an ink pen and a piece of paper from his dining room table. However, his dream has progressed from drawing Pokémon figures in the first grade to opening a commission business selling his talent.
“When I was younger, my family was the first that noticed my drawing talent. They told me that I wasn’t half bad, and I should keep pursuing it as far as it would take me,” said Sanchez. “I started taking art electives soon after in elementary school, and my love for the craft only grew. My dad brought me up telling me that I should find a career doing something I enjoyed doing. He told me if I could do that, I would feel like I’d never work a day in my life because I’d be doing something I loved.”
Sanchez’s specialty is creating realistic artwork. His medium of choice is the classic pen and paper, but oil and acrylic painting is a close second.
“I feel most comfortable behind a pencil or pen, but thanks to my time at Victoria College, I’m rather adept behind a brush. Each medium is fun and satisfying to work with in their own ways,” he said. “I do this by drawing what I see. I try my best to work in whatever details I can and to make a piece look as real as I can get it. Most of my realistic works are done with ink and pen on paper. My paintings are usually all done on canvas. I’m rather adept with Scratchboard, Prismacolor pencils, and markers as well.”
Sanchez said he also enjoys impressionist painting since it’s much less about detail and more about capturing the overall “feeling” of his subject in contrast to what he normally does. He also enjoys making cartoons and comics and breaking from reality with his art from time to time. His favorite things to draw are subjects that derive from nature such as animals, plants and sceneries, cartoons and comic book characters, and human subjects.
“At this moment in time, my work is displayed privately in my home. I’ve been featured in student galleries before at Victoria College, but those shows have since long passed,” he said. “One of my dreams though would be to make art that stands at a state level and hopefully one day be good enough to even win a state competition. After that, the next step would be the national level and then so on. At the end of the day, though, I just wish to see my art progress enough to make all my clients happy because to me, at its core, art isn’t about competitions and being placed above anyone else. It’s about making pieces people can make real connections with. Pieces that can move you to tears and make you feel the utmost joy.”
Sanchez said he never expected his artwork to progress as far as it has. He hopes to open a commission business selling enough of his artwork to buy a small studio. Sanchez gives much credit to his middle school art teacher, who he said helped push him to create better and better art.
“If it wasn’t for her believing in my ability, as well as continuing to push me through middle school, and as fate would have it, even my last year of high school, I would not be the artist I am today. To her, my dad, and many others I’m forever grateful. They all helped me figure out what I wanted to do in life and pushed me towards it.”
Sanchez’s work can be purchased by contacting him on Facebook or by email at rhcpfr34k@gmail.com.
“I’m open to almost any commission idea, so if you can dream it, I can try my best to make it. Portraits, landscapes, logos, animals, whatever it is you may want drawn, I can do my best to get it done,” he said. “I’ve come a long way from notebook doodles in the schoolhouse. Really, I want to see it progress as far as the good Lord lets it. He’s my rock and the only reason I’m still making art today.”