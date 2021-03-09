Calhoun County is facing a critical shortage of donated blood. Memorial Medical Center volunteers will resume their monthly blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, in the community room at MMC.
“Because of the Coronavirus and the February freeze, all MMC drives were canceled, which leaves the community with a blood shortage,” said Blood Drive Coordinator Mary Jane Lynch. “South Texas Blood & Tissue has gone to great lengths to be sure all donors are safe. Because of this, you will have to have an appointment to donate.”
Lynch said community members should go to the southtexasblood.org website to set up an appointment time. Donors will also be able to fill out a pre-donation health questionnaire electronically before donating that same day. It is not necessary to fill out the questionnaire online, but donors must have an appointment.
Donating blood is a positive act of unselfishness to others who may benefit from or have their lives saved by receiving your blood. Every three seconds in the United States someone needs a blood transfusion to save their life. An average of 40,000 units are needed every day in the United States. There is no substitute for human blood. Sixty percent of the population will need blood at some time in their life, yet less than five percent will donate. One pint of your blood separated into different components may save the lives of up to three people.
To donate, you must be at least 17 years of age (16 with permission from a parent) and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors must be in good health and cannot have donated blood in the past 56 days to protect the health of the donor and the health of the person who will receive the blood. Donors will have their temperature, blood pressure, and iron level checked for free.
“It takes about an hour to donate a pint of blood, which is just a small amount of time to take out of our busy schedules to do such good for our community,“ Lynch said. “Calhoun County has always been so good about donating blood.”
For more information about donating blood, call 210-731-5590.