Calhoun County is recovering from the polar vortex with many people helping out for those affected by it.
--BAYSIDE CHURCH--
One church in Olivia was prepared for the winter storm, and it was ready to open its doors.
Bayside Community Church put in a plan in place four years ago, Pastor Ruben Castillo said. He and his wife, Shelley, contacted the Red Cross and made the church into a Red Cross “certified” shelter.
The church is one of two Red Cross-certified buildings in the county.
“We have emergency generators on standby, and we have people on standby,” Castillo said. “We keep 40 cots, thermal blankets, and food. We keep it in stock 24 hours a day seven days a week all year round.”
Castillo runs a cow-calf cattle operation with his wife, and they were well aware of the weather that was going to hit the county.
“We have to keep an eye on the weather in order to prepare for the ranch, as well, to take care of cattle and so forth.” So, a week prior, we started preparing the ranch and the church.”
Castillo contacted United Rentals for a generator on standby, he said.
When the storm hit, the church had power and heat for the 11 people that took shelter.
Bayside served 75 meals per day for four straight days, Castillo said.
“They had a full breakfast. You had over-easy eggs, bacon, sausage, you name it, and we had everything,” Castillo said. “We keep a pallet of water in place all year round should a disaster come by.”
After the storm subsided, many like Bayside helped their respective communities, and Castillo and his wife are blessed to live in a community like Olivia and Port Alto.
The church has reached out to many families as far as Ganado, Castillo said.
“We’re repairing a trailer house in Ganado, all their plumbing,” Castillo said. “We had some men go out and repair a well for one of our families here in Olivia.”
Despite the power being off in most of the county, “the power of Christ was in it,” Castillo said.
“We have a very loving congregation. So we never lacked because of God’s provision through our families.” Castillo said.
--RED BARN--
One local barbecue restaurant helped out two communities during the week of the winter storm.
Red Barn helped the communities of Port Lavaca and Seadrift by sending two briskets and tortillas to Seadrift Civic Center and Parkway Church, according to Veronica Koliba, of Red Barn.
“We dropped off 30 or so gallons of bottled water that we would have used for emergencies,” Koliba said. “I can’t think of a more urgent situation than people being without a fundamental ingredient of life.”
Mike and Kim Danysh made a big contribution to help the community. Koliba said they brought their outdoor griddle and made pancakes outside for the people on Wednesday of the winter storm.
Mike Danysh said it felt good to help out after Hurricane Harvey. He added, why not help the people?
Along with pancakes, Danysh cooked eggs, sausage, and bacon for the people at Parkway.
This was the first crisis for the community, and Danysh said they’ll prepare for “something like this again.”