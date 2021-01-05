More than six decades ago, Calhoun County resident Miguel Salinas had no idea that he would one day be making music with words through poetry.
Salinas was born in Six Mile in 1944 and raised near Palacios. He moved back to the area after living and working as a certified teacher with special needs students for years in the Katy area.
It was his third-grade teacher who sparked a poetic flame inside him while she read poetry to her class. After joining the United States Army and receiving a business degree from the University of Houston, he realized his passion was poetry.
“I’ve written 83 poems inspired by my third-grade teacher, Mrs. White,” said Salinas. “She used to read poems to the class, and I was instantly intrigued about how they sounded and rhymed. I remember the way she would read, the tone and the rhyming, and how everything would fall into place. She was the one who inspired me.”
Salinas’ first book of poems, “Eyes of Your Heart,” will be published and available this year.
“My first book is all special needs poems. Some are about actual people I have worked with,” he said. “One is about a blind person, and I wondered how it feels to be in their skin. As a certified teacher, I would work with 10 adult students at a time, some with Down Syndrome, some autistic, and all beautiful people. If I could still do that, I would love to and still be doing that. It was very rewarding,” Salinas said.
Once Salinas moved back to Calhoun County, he stumbled across the Indianola Cemetery.
“I researched and learned as much as I could about the cemetery and the people that came overseas to settle on the land despite the hardships of hurricanes and more. This is my first poem about Indianola, and it will be published in my second book, which is scheduled to come out next spring.”
The poem is called “Field of Memories”, and Salinas plans to present a copy to the Calhoun County Museum very soon.
Other than writing poetry, Salinas, who is also a business owner, professional musician, and an ordained minister and chaplain, spends his time relaxing and enjoying life as a newlywed after marrying his once teenage girlfriend, Betty Villarreal.
“I was a widower, and she was a widow, and we got together after 54 years,” he said. “Now, at 76-years-old, I just spend time enjoying life, fishing, and relaxing.”