The need for social distancing as well as the lockdowns made governing in Calhoun County more difficult than it usually is as cities and counties had to find another way to host their meetings.
Zoom and WebEx offered solutions that allowed city and county governments to meet without being in the same room, while at the same time, the public was still able to attend.
During the stay-at-home order, online meeting services were one of the better ways to conduct business.
The Point Comfort Council tried meeting in the Brush Community Building with social distancing but soon went the online route. Now, the council meets in person at city hall while the public chimes in online. The use of online meetings worked well for the city until the Oct. 5 meeting.
That meeting was proceeding smoothly with bills approved, next month’s meeting set for Nov 9, and there were no announcements or presentations by citizens.
Just as the council getting was into the meat of its agenda, a cacophony of sound blared through the speakers.
The city’s Zoom meeting had been hacked. Its comment section was filled with vile words as users with screen names Andrea Castillo Lopez 2007, iPhone 11, Peyton Moore, and others overwhelmed the meeting with bad singing, cursing, and more.
“It was a bombardment,” said city Administrator Robby Silva, who ended the meeting to deal with the crashers. The meeting later resumed with a couple of the crashers still present but muted, which is when the comment section was filled to the brim with hateful speech.
Silva said the city’s free trial with WebEx had ended, and they decided to go with the less expensive Zoom, even though it was more susceptible to hackers.
The city of Port Lavaca went to online meetings and is continuing them with the council meeting together in council chambers while the public joins online.
The county went online until the state opened back up. Now, the audience is socially distanced with a piece of paper on every other seat noting the social distancing requirements.
Calhoun County ISD did not go the online meeting route, opting instead for social distancing, masks, and temperature checks.
The Calhoun Navigation District also used online meetings but went back to regular in-person meetings and using a call-in service for people who want to attend but not in person.
The city of Seadrift also opted not to use online services but to provide socially distanced meetings.
And the consensus on online meetings was they were convenient, but most missed the person-to-person interaction with the fellow elected officials as well as the public during April.
“It’s different, but it is convenient,” said Calhoun County Commissioner David Hall in April. “I am looking forward to the courthouse getting back to normal.”
Hall noted that it was a good tool for the county to be able to continue to conduct business while adhering to the order.
As a solution to a problem, Point Comfort City Administrator Robby Silva said it has been an adjustment. and one issue that needed to be resolved was how to conduct a closed session.
“We’re preparing to move forward,” he said, noting that some on the council were not as tech-savvy as others and that there had been some hiccups. “It’s a matter of finding the right platform that fits our needs and allows us to get our work done.
On the other hand, Point Comfort Councilmember George Hernandez would have preferred to spread out in the city’s Community Center. “I prefer upfront,” he said. “I don’t like having it on the phone. You really can’t discuss things.”
Issues have been a part of the equation. but most felt the problems had been handled well. But this time around, the IT departments are getting the praise for how well teleconferencing has gone for the various councils and commissions.
“Our IT department has done a wonderful job of setting this up and getting it to function well,” said Commissioner Gary Reese.