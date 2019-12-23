It was a fast piece of construction, but 50 gingerbread houses went up Thursday at the Calhoun County Public Library in Port Lavaca.
“We did all the building and shopping in two days,” said Kelley Ashley, children’s librarian.
The event was limited to 50 children, and there was a waiting list to get in. Décor from gumdrops to snowflakes filled the room. Ashley made the frosting used for the glue, and it was put to very good use.
The houses went home with the children who had the choice to enjoy eating it or use it as a holiday decoration.
And Ashley put the event to good use as well. “We had a lot of children who were new to the library so I can talk about the summer reading program and joining the library as well,” she said.