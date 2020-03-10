The Boating Safety Series got off to a roaring start Saturday when more than 75 people attended the course.
The course is part of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service/Texas Sea Grant Boating Safety Series, put on by R.J Shelly, Calhoun County Extension Agent – Coastal & Marine Resources.
“We had somewhere around 60 people in the class, and the rest were family, coast guard, fire department and the like,” said Shelly.
The course included instruction on how to fit a life jacket, how to properly tie up at a pier and instruction from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Port Lavaca Fire Department.
Initially, signup for the series was slow, but Shelly said in the last week or two it “snowballed and they showed up. It worked out really good.”
Saturday’s course included classroom instruction, hands-on instruction, and a test at the end. Upon passing the test, the student earned a TPWD Boaters Education Card. This card allows someone 13 or older to operate a boat.
“A lot of the parents who signed up wanted the course more for the fact that their kid would come away with an understanding of boating safety than the card. They have their card but now have more understanding of the safety. That way, if they are out fishing with their dad or granddad and something happens, they will know what to do,” he said.
The best part for Shelly was how engaged the participants were in the class. “I told them they would have an opportunity to have their boating safety questions answered, and they asked,” he said.
For more information about the series, call Shelly at the County Extension Service at 361-552-9747.