Local baseball player Greysin R. Hill, 9, of Port Lavaca, recently traveled to Florida and South Carolina to participate with his select team in his favorite pastime, baseball. His team played in the USSSA All-American Games and USSSA Super NIT.
“Gresyin is currently playing with the select team, 9u Major Vendetta-Grey. For the USSSA All-American Team, he had an evaluation in February, where they checked their 60 yard dash time, fielding accuracy, throwing velocity, power-hitting and bat exit velo,” said his father, Roger Hill. “That day, Greysin was one of only two kids that got picked to automatically make the Elite Team. Then the rest of the team is made up of other tryouts across Texas.”
The 9u Major Vendetta-Grey team went 5-1, losing in the championship game to the West team. In pool play, they defeated the Midwest team, Southeast team, and Northeast team. In bracket play, the team beat Southwest and South-National.
“He earned all-tournament team honors for the South-American Team. In August, Greysin traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, with his Vendetta team to play in the USSSA Super NIT. They went 4-1, losing the championship game,” said Hill.
In order for Greysin’s Vendetta team to qualify to play in the Super NIT in South Carolina, the team had to win a USSSA tournament. They won the USSSA 9u Summer Bash tournament in July qualifying them to play in the Super NIT in Columbia, South Carolina. They took home second place and earned a bid to the 2021 Elite 32 World Series in Melbourne, Florida, next July.
“I enjoyed flying to South Carolina,” he said, “and winning a couple of close games and making some big plays for my team earning a bid to the Elite 32 World Series.”
Gresyin said the best times of his trips were spending time with family and meeting new kids from around the nation. The televised championship game also excited him so that his family back home could watch.
Greysin has been playing baseball for five years, three of which were for select teams. He plays first base, third base, pitcher, and outfield. He is the son of Roger and Bernice Hill and is a fourth-grade student at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School.