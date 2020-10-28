Castaway Youth Charities hosted its third annual Pumpkin Patch event last Friday through Sunday at Castaway Lodge.
The event included fall-related activities from pumpkin painting and horseback riding to hayrides.
Castaway Lodge owner Kris Kelley talked about having the event this year with the cancellation of many other youth events in the area due to COVID-19.
Kelley said there was a “tremendous” turnout on the first day of the Pumpkin Patch.
“The turnout yesterday [Friday] was amazing. We did a tremendous amount of business. We moved half of our pumpkins. It is unheard of,” Kelley said, “and we had a great time with everybody.”
With the cancellation of many events in the area due to COVID, Kelley talked about having the event this year under a pandemic.
“We set the date in March, and we were going to be undeterred,” Kelley said. “We watched all the other youth charities and local city events get canceled. We were pushing forward.”
This year the proceeds from the event will go toward the Calhoun County Youth Rodeo, and Kelley talked about giving the proceeds to the CCYR this year.
Kelley said, twice a year Castaway Youth Charities raises money for the local youth.
“They’ve set a fixed amount we set a goal for. If we reached that goal, then we’re going to outreach to other youth venues, like the Seadrift Community Church, which is trying to get their youth programs going,” Kelley said.
At the end of the day, it is about the children having fun at the event, and Eric Hawkins, of Port O’Connor, talked about the importance of Castaway Youth Charities hosting this event.
“Well, the kids need to get out and be able to something fun, and I think it is a good thing that someone actually did something like this,” Hawkins said. “From the games, the horse riding, and the delicious food, it’s just a great thing.”
Kelley would like to thank the volunteers that helped out at the Pumpkin Patch event, from Serve Outdoors-Hill Country Chapter to the Calhoun County FFA and the Calhoun County Youth Rodeo.
“We don’t do this because it is easy. We do it because it’s hard. It’s incredibly hard work [getting the event going],” Kelley said.