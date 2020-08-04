For six years, the Lucia Ornelas Foundation has assisted more than 500 students in Calhoun County with their school supply needs, and this year is no exception.
The foundation teamed up with Walmart to ensure the delivery of supplies to local students and to assemble more than 475 backpacks for students.
Elementary school backpacks also contained additional school supplies that teachers would like them to have, such as Crayola Markers, Expo Markers, spirals, composition books, Elmer’s Glue, crayons, and Kleenex.
Middle school and high school students are receiving much-needed backpacks.
The organization purchased supplies through Walmart and assisted in stuffing backpacks with supplies, which were then picked up at the store’s curbside area.
Each year the organization supports students and teachers with supplies to start the new school year. It was important to continue the tradition of assisting students with supply needs and supporting the teaching staff with student items needed throughout the year.
The school supply distribution is a program that is very important to the organization as it strives to ensure each student is prepared with the supplies necessary to have a successful school year.
The organization also rewards high academic achievement through its annual scholarship awards. This year $16,000 in scholarships was awarded to students.
Education is the foundation for a successful future for each student, and the foundation wants to assist and reward that on a continual basis.
The foundation also wants to say thanks to Walmart for the contribution of their time to make this possible.