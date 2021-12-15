The Lucy Ornelas Foundation hosted its first Lucy’s Christmas Wish 11 years ago by helping provide gifts for 10 families at St. Jude Hall in Port Lavaca. Since then, the entire community has looked forward to the event. Despite the passing of two very vital sisters and plans to cancel, a modified event will continue this year.
The year 2021 was difficult for the Ornelas family as sisters Dora Garcia and Norma Rodriguez passed away within months of each other. Both sisters were a vital part of Lucy’s Christmas Wish, and the Lucy Ornelas Foundation has felt the loss.
“Dora and Norma were the glue that kept this organization together. Their passing has left us heartbroken,” said LOF Board Member Desire Cardona. “They were both strong women of faith who followed in their mother’s footsteps. They didn’t want to leave anyone in our community unserved.”
The board decided canceling Lucy’s Christmas Wish is not what Dora and Norma would want.
“We had to figure out a way to do something to help children of the community but scaled back from the years past,” said LOF Board Member Elizabeth Chavana. “We thought, ‘what would Dora and Norma want us to do?’ They would want us to do whatever we could to serve people in need. So that’s what we’re going to do.”
In the years past, Lucy’s Christmas Wish took place over an entire afternoon and served between 350 and 500 children. The event included food, face painting, ornament making, Santa pictures, and much more.
“The highlight of the event was allowing the kids to pick two or three toys to take home with them,” said Chavana, an eight-year board member. “Because of COVID-19 and the loss of two of our most important board members Dora Garcia and Norma Rodriguez, we thought it was best to take a different approach this year.”
The foundation is hosting a shopping event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Walmart. Children that have been registered will be paired with a volunteer to shop for whatever their heart desires with an allotted amount of money to spend.
“They can get clothes, toiletries, toys, or whatever they want,” said Chavana.
Families are asked to contact the Lucia Ornelas Foundation Facebook page for more information and to get signed up. All local children in need are eligible to participate; however, only 150 children are being served during the scaled-back event this year.
The foundation is seeking monetary donations so it can provide for more children.
“A $100 donation will help a teenager 13 and up, and a $75 donation will help a child 12 and under,” said Cardona, a nine-year LOF board member. “But any donation, big or small, will help.”
Those who would like to volunteer during the event are asked to meet at Walmart garden center at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
“The organization provides hope and resources to individuals going through hard times financially,” said Cardona. “Therefore, I hope we are a light to people who need us the most.”
Other LOF board members are Delfino Ornelas, Ofelia Cordova, Desiree Gloria Ornelas, Rusty Henderson, Dr. Thao Truong, Christy Thedford, Mona Servantes, and Maggie Galloway.