The mills of government often churn slowly for any project.
The erosion project for Magnolia Beach was started in 2018, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, the project moved a step closer as the design phase for a groin and revetment system was given the go-ahead.
Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall meet with members of the Mott McDonald team, Texas General Land Office, and Calhoun Port Authority to go over the next phase of the project.
The project consists of a groin field with a revetment roundhead with beach fill to create a pocket beach.
“Headland/pocket beach features have proven to be the most stable systems as little transport occurs out of the system,” said Aaron Horine, project manager with Mott McDonald.
Horine outlined the tasks that needed to be done to get to the final design as well as a timeline.
The first task is data collection, which should be completed by March 30, 2022.
Task two is the preliminary engineering expected to be completed by August 2022.
Task three is the regulatory process that includes pre-application field surveys of wetlands, seagrass, oysters, and full characterization of the habitat as well as a water quality certificate from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. In addition, individual permits are needed as well as a memorandum of understanding between the county and the port.
Thomas Durin, project manager for GLO, said the wildcard could be how long it takes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make a permit decision as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department to complete its consultation process.
Task four is to complete the final design by Aug. 30, 2023. Horine said the plans would be presented in different stages; 70 percent complete, 95 percent complete, and 100 percent complete for approval.
“And if all the stars align, we’ll begin construction in 2024,” said Horine.
One of the goals is to have a shovel-ready project to coincide with the GLO’s Coastal Master Plan grant cycle 13 in 2023 and, if possible, with the widening and deepening of the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort.
The goals of the project are to stabilize Magnolia Beach and retain the recreational beach, minimize downdrift impacts, minimize capital costs, and decrease the maintenance level.