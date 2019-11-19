An erosion control project for Magnolia Beach is underway as Calhoun County commissioners accepted grant funds for the project during their Wednesday, Nov. 6, meeting.

An erosion control project for Magnolia Beach is underway as Calhoun County commissioners accepted grant funds for the project during their Wednesday, Nov. 6, meeting.

The court accepted a Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act grant of $105,000 for the engineering of the project. The award is under the umbrella of the Texas General Land Office.

Commissioner David Hall was authorized to sign the grant documents and matching funds of $70,000 to be taken from GOMESA funds.

“It’s what they call a shovel-ready project, which means we just need funding for the construction grant,” said Hall following the meeting. “And with this CEPRA grant, because we’re tier one, we’re approved for this funding. It puts us in the position where we’re able to apply for state GLO funds, which is a zero match.”

Also, during the meeting, the court:

Approved expanding a proposal from G&W Engineering to include the entire HVAC System evaluation for Memorial Medical Center

Approved a proposal from G&W Engineers for the Chocolate Bayou Bulkhead and Boat Ramp Improvements engineering for a $20,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant

Appointed Commissioner Gary Reese to the Foreign Trade Zone Board to replace Kenneth Finster

Declared items from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office as waste and the disposal of same

Declared items from the Calhoun County Court-at-Law office as waste and the disposal of same

Declared vehicles from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office fleet as surplus/salvage and authorized them to be sold at auction

Accepted reports from the Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office

Approved budget amendments

Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and Memorial Medical Center

During the commissioners Nov. 13 meeting, the court:

Proclaimed November as 2019 National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Canvassed the results of the Nov. 5 Texas 2019 Constitutional Amendments Election

Accepted proceeds from TAC for damage related to Hurricane Harvey of $59,923.34 that includes returned depreciation and capital expenditures

Approved bid requirements for alligator resources management at the Green Lake Project

Accepted a donation from Coastline Trailers and Marty Strakos of an aluminum sign frame for Magnolia Beach valued at $3,000

Accepted payment from the city of Seadrift for street repair, which was added to the Precinct 4 Road & Bridge account

Approved a contract renewal with Ben E. Keith Co. for food services and grocery pricing list for the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center

Approved County Judge Richard Meyer, Auditor Cindy Mueller, and Commissioner Vern Lyssy to the Calhoun County Airport Project Approved 2013PtlAV for certification of project funds and attorney’s Certificate of Property Interest and Exhibit A Map

Authorized Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins to apply for a $2,060 VFIS 2020 Health and Wellness Grant to purchase a Galaxy Commercial Elliptical machine

Transferred items from the County Clerk’s Office to the Veterans’ Services Office

Accepted reports from the County Clerk’s Office, District Clerk’s Office, Floodplain Administration, Justices of the Peace for Precincts 1, 2 and 5 as well as from the sheriff’s Office

Approved budget amendments

Approved paying bills and payroll for the county and MMC

