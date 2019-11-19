An erosion control project for Magnolia Beach is underway as Calhoun County commissioners accepted grant funds for the project during their Wednesday, Nov. 6, meeting.
The court accepted a Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act grant of $105,000 for the engineering of the project. The award is under the umbrella of the Texas General Land Office.
Commissioner David Hall was authorized to sign the grant documents and matching funds of $70,000 to be taken from GOMESA funds.
“It’s what they call a shovel-ready project, which means we just need funding for the construction grant,” said Hall following the meeting. “And with this CEPRA grant, because we’re tier one, we’re approved for this funding. It puts us in the position where we’re able to apply for state GLO funds, which is a zero match.”
Also, during the meeting, the court:
Approved expanding a proposal from G&W Engineering to include the entire HVAC System evaluation for Memorial Medical Center
Approved a proposal from G&W Engineers for the Chocolate Bayou Bulkhead and Boat Ramp Improvements engineering for a $20,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant
Appointed Commissioner Gary Reese to the Foreign Trade Zone Board to replace Kenneth Finster
Declared items from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office as waste and the disposal of same
Declared items from the Calhoun County Court-at-Law office as waste and the disposal of same
Declared vehicles from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office fleet as surplus/salvage and authorized them to be sold at auction
Accepted reports from the Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office
Approved budget amendments
Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and Memorial Medical Center
- - -
During the commissioners Nov. 13 meeting, the court:
Proclaimed November as 2019 National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
Canvassed the results of the Nov. 5 Texas 2019 Constitutional Amendments Election
Accepted proceeds from TAC for damage related to Hurricane Harvey of $59,923.34 that includes returned depreciation and capital expenditures
Approved bid requirements for alligator resources management at the Green Lake Project
Accepted a donation from Coastline Trailers and Marty Strakos of an aluminum sign frame for Magnolia Beach valued at $3,000
Accepted payment from the city of Seadrift for street repair, which was added to the Precinct 4 Road & Bridge account
Approved a contract renewal with Ben E. Keith Co. for food services and grocery pricing list for the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center
Approved County Judge Richard Meyer, Auditor Cindy Mueller, and Commissioner Vern Lyssy to the Calhoun County Airport Project Approved 2013PtlAV for certification of project funds and attorney’s Certificate of Property Interest and Exhibit A Map
By DD TURNER
An erosion control project for Magnolia Beach is underway as Calhoun County commissioners accepted grant funds for the project during their Wednesday, Nov. 6, meeting.
The court accepted a Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act grant of $105,000 for the engineering of the project. The award is under the umbrella of the Texas General Land Office.
Commissioner David Hall was authorized to sign the grant documents and matching funds of $70,000 to be taken from GOMESA funds.
“It’s what they call a shovel-ready project, which means we just need funding for the construction grant,” said Hall following the meeting. “And with this CEPRA grant, because we’re tier one, we’re approved for this funding. It puts us in the position where we’re able to apply for state GLO funds, which is a zero match.”
Also, during the meeting, the court:
Approved expanding a proposal from G&W Engineering to include the entire HVAC System evaluation for Memorial Medical Center
Approved a proposal from G&W Engineers for the Chocolate Bayou Bulkhead and Boat Ramp Improvements engineering for a $20,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant
Appointed Commissioner Gary Reese to the Foreign Trade Zone Board to replace Kenneth Finster
Declared items from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office as waste and the disposal of same
Declared items from the Calhoun County Court-at-Law office as waste and the disposal of same
Declared vehicles from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office fleet as surplus/salvage and authorized them to be sold at auction
Accepted reports from the Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office
Approved budget amendments
Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and Memorial Medical Center
- - -
During the commissioners Nov. 13 meeting, the court:
Proclaimed November as 2019 National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
Canvassed the results of the Nov. 5 Texas 2019 Constitutional Amendments Election
Accepted proceeds from TAC for damage related to Hurricane Harvey of $59,923.34 that includes returned depreciation and capital expenditures
Approved bid requirements for alligator resources management at the Green Lake Project
Accepted a donation from Coastline Trailers and Marty Strakos of an aluminum sign frame for Magnolia Beach valued at $3,000
Accepted payment from the city of Seadrift for street repair, which was added to the Precinct 4 Road & Bridge account
Approved a contract renewal with Ben E. Keith Co. for food services and grocery pricing list for the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center
Approved County Judge Richard Meyer, Auditor Cindy Mueller, and Commissioner Vern Lyssy to the Calhoun County Airport Project Approved 2013PtlAV for certification of project funds and attorney’s Certificate of Property Interest and Exhibit A Map
Authorized Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins to apply for a $2,060 VFIS 2020 Health and Wellness Grant to purchase a Galaxy Commercial Elliptical machine
Transferred items from the County Clerk’s Office to the Veterans’ Services Office
Accepted reports from the County Clerk’s Office, District Clerk’s Office, Floodplain Administration, Justices of the Peace for Precincts 1, 2 and 5 as well as from the sheriff’s Office
Approved budget amendments
Approved paying bills and payroll for the county and MMC