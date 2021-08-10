One Calhoun County man’s dying wish to see his mother has been fulfilled thanks to the efforts of friends and community donations.
Bill Hays, 63, of Magnolia Beach, flew to Colorado last week to visit his 89-year-old mother Patricia McDonell, whom he has not seen in 12 years. Hays was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer, and cirrhosis of the liver, in early March of this year.
But the man who is usually a giver has recently found himself on the receiving end of his community’s generosity after a friend started a GoFundMe account and a raffle to help pay for travel, medical and funeral expenses.
Callie Shackelford, owner of Fluffy Mutts Grooming & Spa in Port Lavaca, started the account for Hays. So far it has raised $3,205 of a $5,000-goal.
“I met Bill (Hays) when I first started my career working at the Port Lavaca Veterinary Clinic, he had a basset hound and she was the first dog I’ve ever groomed on my own,” Shackelford said.
“I wanted to start a GoFundMe for Bill most importantly to help with living expenses because he is way too sick to be working just to make ends meet,” she added. “I hope the money will help pay for his cremation and celebration of life, and help to cover any additional cost that may burden the family.”
Hays, who owns a small lawn care business, is overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.
“It melted my heart. I had to cry about it. I love it here. I’ve called this home ever since I came here. This community has really blessed me into becoming the man I am, and I am so grateful.”
Shackelford described the community’s response as “incredible.”
“He has been in complete shock that so many people would help him. In the beginning, he didn’t think anyone would. He felt embarrassed even asking for money. I reassured him that he is a very loved person. He has helped so many people in the community, so a lot of people are paying their respect by donating to help him back.”
Originally from Austin, Hays moved to Magnolia Beach in 2009 to change his life.
“I was tired of getting in trouble. I had to start my life over,” he said. “I was one of the worst, but God changed me.”
His personal transformation came about through helping people, particularly the elderly, within his community, cutting their grass for free. He has volunteered, too, painting the Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department barn, cleaning up the Indianola Fishing Marina after flooding and a fire, and playing Santa Claus for eight years.
“I love children. I love seeing the smiles on the faces of the children who believe (in Santa),” Hays said. “I enjoy handing out gifts. If I’m well, I’ll play Santa again, but I don’t think I’ll be well by then. I may not be alive by then (Christmas).”
Hays said giving back is its own reward.
“I’ve had poor people I didn’t know call, and I’d quote them $20 to mow their yard, but they didn’t know if they could afford it. I’d ask their address and cut it anyway for free.”
Giving on borrowed time
Hays’ oncologist gave him five years to live. He began chemotherapy to target the tumor in his liver, but treatment ceased due to damage caused by cirrhosis. Further chemo would have killed him sooner, his doctor said.
Hays is in constant pain, and he cannot do much due to muscle mass loss. He must have his stomach drained often due to fluid build-up.
“All of that stuff I did when I was young caught up to me. Through my research, I’ve found out that all of the people they’ve given five years, nobody has lasted over 22 months. Now that I have to get my stomach drained every other week, it makes you go downhill faster.”
Hays said he is not afraid to die.
“I had already made peace with God, and peace with myself. I rely on my faith. I think it will be a glorious day. I ask God any time you are ready for me, I am ready for you.”
Hays said he wishes he could live another 20 years.
“It’s only been 12 or 13 years that I’ve done the right thing, and I would love to do much more. It’s been the best part of my life. It’s not me, it’s God using me to help people. I am seeking no glory or praise, it all goes to God.”
Hays, who, along with his brother, was a victim of child abuse perpetrated by his deceased stepfather, said he was not raised to be helpful to others.
“I didn’t have a good upbringing. I was beaten with everything you can imagine,” he said. “I finally had to forgive him in order to get well. That was one of the hardest things to do.
“At first I didn’t believe that I forgave him, so I had to forgive him a lot of times before it sank in, but it took with God’s help.”
Hays’ advice to anyone facing a terminal illness is threefold: find peace with God, ask for forgiveness, and try to do the right thing.
“I try to be better than I was yesterday. There’s no time to be angry.”
Shackelford said a terminal illness can strike at any time which is why it is important to give to others in need of medical assistance.
“This GoFundMe has really made me realize how willingly people will give for no recognition at all. It’s so heartwarming, and I think everyone wants to feel like if they needed help we would all come together for that person as well.”
To donate, go to www.gofundme.com, search Bill Hays, and click on Bill Hays Medical & Funeral Expenses. Shackelford is also selling $20-raffle tickets for a whiskey basket containing three liquors, an ice tray, a whiskey wedge corkcicle, two small moonshine liquors, three wine stoppers and a $250 Academy gift card.
“We hope to sell at least 200 to 300 tickets. Once we do, we will draw a name,” Shackelford said. To purchase a ticket, visit Fluffy Mutts at 121 W. Railroad, text 361-660-9017 to be sent a picture of the ticket number, or use Cash App and enter $billhays57.