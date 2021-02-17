A Houston man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 7, in connection to a deadly July boat crash in Port O’Connor.
Cody Turner Eatherton, 35, was charged with warrants for intoxication assault with vehicle with severe bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.
Eatherton was released from the Calhoun County Jail Tuesday, Feb. 9, after posting a $150,000 bond, according to the arrest report.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Weston Burris said four people were injured and one person died in the accident.
Capt. Chris Bird said the wardens were notified by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office of a boat accident July 25, 2020, at 12:03 a.m.
“A total of three game wardens stationed in Calhoun County responded to the boating accident and were on scene until approximately 4:29 a.m.” Bird said. “Game wardens responded to the subdivision known as the Sanctuary’ near Port O’ Connor on the Intracoastal Waterway.”
According to Bird, there were five people on the vessel and TPWD cannot release the names at this time. Game wardens have been investigating the boating accident and recently turned over the case to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office who will present it to the Calhoun County Grand Jury review, Bird said.