As Calhoun County enters September with COVID-19 cases in the low single digits, one person tells the story of his experience and gives a warning about the virus.
Jesse Cortez Jr., a former U.S. Marine from Port Lavaca, talked about his timeline of fighting the virus and his recovery from it.
“The symptoms started somewhere in late April or May,” Cortez said. “I started losing taste in my food and started getting nauseated.
Cortez added he only ate chicken noodle soup and drank coffee, no other food.
After showing the symptoms of the virus, he visited Dr. William Crowley at Memorial Medical Clinic in late June, and he said he volunteered to get tested for COVID to make sure he did not have it.
“On July 4th, I ended up really sick and ended up at the ER for four hours,” Cortez said.
Cortez dealt with a sore throat that left him unable to talk. He was also short breath but added he did not have a fever, which he did prior to going to the ER.
In his July 7th appointment, Cortez said Dr. Crowley decided to put him in the hospital.
“When I was there [the hospital], I was very sick,” Cortez said. “I couldn’t taste anything, and the only things I could eat were salad, Jell-O, and coffee.”
Cortez was informed by his doctor four days later that he was positive for the virus, but his doctor also told him that he was “past the worst” of the virus and was on the road to recovery.
Cortez added that Crowley told him that he spoke to Veterans Affairs, and they were going to send him to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in San Antonio.
“I said okay, I’ll go to San Antonio under the condition when I get dismissed that they have to bring me back,” Cortez said. “I’m not coming back on a bus….and me being sick like this, I didn’t want to be around people.”
Cortez had family, neighbors, and friends worry about him during his battle against COVID.
“I had a lot of support from my neighbors and my son {John Erik Cortez],” Cortez said. “When I came out, I had people, Ernest Dilam, Bill Crober, my son, and one of my cousins, John Garcia, they brought me food.”
Cortez was also received support on social media from family and fellow marines via Facebook, where over 200 viewers posted.
Cortez added he was getting support from people that he had never heard from before.
Cortez talked about his experience with the doctors and nurses that helped him get back to normal health, and he said they did a fantastic job.
“I have no complaints here [Port Lavaca], and over there in San Antonio…they did a wonderful job,” Cortez said.
Cortez said the doctors and nurses told him if he needed anything or had any questions, they were a phone call away.
This is a cautionary tale that Cortez experienced, and he said the virus is “not a game” to be taken lightly.
“I’ve told people before, on Facebook and in person,” Cortez said. “If you go out there without protection and you get sick and you die, that’s your fault.”
Cortez took the virus seriously when it started hitting the United States, and his message is for those who don’t take it seriously.
“People that are not taking it seriously by wearing masks or cleaning their hands or whatever,” Cortez said. “You are out there killing other people, even your family.”
Cortez added people should know better, and as grown individuals, be aware of the “situation” of the virus.