A massive study to protect the Texas coastline has entered the second phase of public comment.
The study spans the entirety of the Texas Coast from the Houston area down to Brownsville and includes projects in Calhoun County.
The two Calhoun County projects are eco-system restoration and protection – Keller Bay protection and enhancement and Powderhorn shorelines protection and wetland restoration.
The study is a joint project of the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Corps of Engineers, and the aim is to protect the coastline from storm surge, and as much as possible, keep it out in the ocean, said Frank Harper with the Corps of Engineers.
“We are rolling out a complex solution to a complex problem,” said U.S. Corps of Engineers Col. Timothy Vail, commander of the Galveston office, during a media availability via Webex.
The Texas coast “is a vibrant place to live, and the Corps metrics show it is leading in economic growth. With an active hurricane season, we’ve seen it’s given pause. We’ve had too many close calls not to heed its warning,” said Vail. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to ensuring the public has updated information on our ongoing ‘Coastal Barrier’ project, which identifies storm risk management and ecosystem restoration measures needed to protect the health and safety of Texas coastal communities. This plan would also reduce the risk of storm damage to industries and businesses critical to the nation’s economy. We have revised the original designs based on public feedback and now we again invite you to review and comment on this revised plan.”
The plan is available for review at www.swg.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Planning-Environmental-Branch/Documents-for-Public-Review and there is a 45-day comment period. Also, six public hearings will be conducted virtually over three days – Nov. 16, Dec. 3, and Dec. 8. There will be two sessions each day. Residents interested in attending can sign up at coastalstudy.texas.gov. Meetings will be 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
An interactive map of the project is also available for review, and it shows what the area would look like without mitigation and then with the mitigation efforts.
“Community feedback is vital to the success of this study,” said Deputy Land Commissioner Mark Havens. “As the local sponsor, The Texas General Land Office will do everything in its power to ensure local needs and concerns are reflected in the final report. After the last public comment period, the Study Team made significant changes to reflect local concerns, and we look forward to again hearing from the community in this second phase of public comments.”
Comments can also be mailed to USACE – Galveston District, attention Jeff Pinsky, Environmental Compliance Branch Regional Planning and Environmental Center, P.O. Box 1229, Galveston, TX 7755301229, or email comments to coastaltexas@usace.army.mil.
No plans have been finalized yet, said Kelly.
Comments, however, have helped to refine this version of the study, which is why comments from the public are important, said Havens.
Vail said that while they think have covered all the bases in the draft plan, community input brought new information that suggested improvements to the plan.
“This is a complex solution to a complex problem, and we’re trying to think outside the box and respond and adapt,” he said.