Gliding down the highway with the wind streaming around you, the motorcycle moves through space, giving you a sense of freedom.
Nowadays, it is more common to see a woman at the handlebars, but when Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta was 15, it was still a man’s domain.
“When I asked my dad to teach me to ride my brother’s dirt bike, he told me that dirt bikes and motorcycles were not for girls,” she said.
At its meeting, Monday, May 10, the Port Lavaca City Council proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness and Safety Month.
“Motorcycle riders would like to thank the city of Port Lavaca for declaring the month of May as Motorcycle awareness,” said Simon Hisquierdo. “I also want to thank the Independence and MC clubs for coming out in a show of support to bring awareness that we are fathers, mothers, and grandparents.
“Look twice and save a life,” he said.
The proclamation noted that it was meaningful for all citizens of the city and state to be aware of motorcycles on the roadways as well as the importance of motorcycle safety.
“Whereas it is the responsibility of all who put themselves behind the wheel, to become aware of motorcyclists, regarding them with the same respect as any other vehicle traveling the highways of this country, and it is the responsibility of riders and motorists alike to obey all traffic laws and safety rules,” read the proclamation.
Fear may have held Orta back from getting her license to ride earlier, but as the years passed and more women took to the highways on their motorcycles, she decided to put her father’s theory to the test and get her license.
“About eight years ago, I decided to enroll in a Motorcycle Basic Rider Course at Victoria College. When I told my dad that I was going to the three-day course, he looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, ‘what took you so long?’”
Orta said he had regretted saying that motorcycles were for boys and that women were just as capable of riding.
“Fear holds us back in several fields of life, but riding a motorcycle is a great way to conquer fear in general. It helps you remove roadblocks you may have elsewhere in your life,” she said.
And, “with a little bit of practice, you will soon dissipate the initial fears you have and gain real confidence, like gaining a new spirit you can use not only on a motorcycle but also in everyday life,” she said.
She noted that she enjoys riding on the weekends, early, enjoying the view of the city aboard her Harley-Davidson 1200 XL Sportster. “When on a motorcycle, you focus on the road ahead, and it is the best therapy you can get,” she said.
“There are risks, we all agree, but there are benefits too. The ability to make quick decisions is important, and you need to be alert the whole time. Be cautious though, because, throughout our adventures in life, safety is, after all, the top priority.”