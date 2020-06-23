The Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a two-vehicle accident last Thursday at the intersection of US Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 2433.
A 2002 white Ford truck, driven by 35-year-old Lindsey Curtis, of Victoria, was traveling from FM 2433 and turning left onto Highway 87, according to DPS Sergeant Rueben San Miguel.
San Miguel added that Curtis’s truck malfunctioned and stalled.
A 2010 silver Chevy Silverado, driven by Brandy Lea Sanders, 48, of Port Lavaca with passenger 25-year-old Wesley Bryd, of Port Lavaca, was traveling southbound toward Port Lavaca and was unable to avoid the truck, according to San Miguel.
San Miguel said Sanders struck the pickup truck in the left rear driver’s side tires with her front left bumper.
The Ford Pickup later spun a little to the right and rolled over onto the passenger side, San Miguel said.
Sanders and Byrd were sent to Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries, San Miguel said, and he added the driver of the pickup was not injured.
No citations were issued at the time, and DPS is currently investigating the crash, according to San Miguel.