As the spread of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019) goes throughout the nation and world, health officials in Calhoun County are taking precautions to protect the community.
Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer Erin Clevenger said the hospital and clinic are doing a lot in regard to protocol and prevention since the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and changing.
“We have been very closely following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. We are providing specific training to our staff, so they know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of the infection, and what to do if a person has the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).” Clevenger said.
Clevenger explained there are several different types and strains of coronavirus, some seen on a routine basis.
“That is something that we really need people to understand. It is that there are several different types and strains of coronavirus. You may hear of someone having a certain lab test done. They may come back and have a strain of coronavirus, but we see that routinely,” Clevenger said.
MMC and health officials and facilities are preparing for the COVID-19 strain.
MMC has implemented protocols for receiving patients that appear to be exposed or display the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
“We have measures in place that will help us immediately to isolate that patient(s) to eliminate or minimize the risk of exposure to others in the facility,” Clevenger stated.
The hospital and clinic changed their triage process to assess everyone for recent travel, not just to China, but all recent travel history.
In an effort to educate and prevent the spread of COVID-19, MMC has placed signage around its facilities, so if patients or visitors show signs and symptoms of COVID-19, the staff can immediately get them a mask, isolate them, and minimize exposure in the hallways.
Not only is MMC taking precautions for COVID-19, but hospitals across the world are also doing the same. In doing so, there has been a severe worldwide shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), according to Clevenger.
“We are constantly assessing our supply and demand. We have put in a lot of processes to conserve those resources to make sure we have what we need to take care of our patients in the hospital,” Clevenger said.
Clevenger mentioned as the situation evolves, be prepared to see MMC take more drastic precaution measures.
“If we need to, we can control the flow of people coming to and through the hospital by limiting or restricting visitors. It might require a screening on everyone who comes through the doors. We are going to be requiring all patients that come in use the hand sanitizer rather than recommending it,” Clevenger said.
One of the simplest and most practical ways to possibly prevent being infected with COVID-19 is hand hygiene.
“Because hand hygiene is going to be one of the most beneficial things people can do to us prevent the spread of this in our town, we are pushing and forcing hand hygiene whether through soap and water or hand sanitizer,” Clevenger stressed.
There has not been a patient at MMC who has been infected with COVID-19, but the facility and its staff are prepared for it.
“Our clinic and hospital staff are prepared to handle this matter with whatever should come our way,” Clevenger said.
A team made up of Clevenger, Infection Prevention Nurse Nadine Garner, Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Rubio, CEO Jason Anglin and Chief of Staff Leigh Ann Falcon meet daily to stay on top with the latest updates from the CDC on COVID-19.