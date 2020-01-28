The San Antonio Bay Partnership hosted its 10th-anniversary conference at the University of Houston-Victoria with State Representative Geanie Morrison as a guest speaker.
Morrison talked about the passing of the Oyster Mariculture Bill and other legislative initiatives on issues affecting the Texas Mid-Coast.
Morrison spoke about the recent over-harvesting of oysters. She said the Oyster Mariculture Bill was discussed in the last legislative session and added it had been thought about for many years.
“The Mariculture is very important and our district along the coast because of economic development,” Morrison stated. “It is going to be a great economic development tool, and it’ll be valuable for our beautiful coast.”
Morrison stated that House Bill 2321 helps prevent illegal harvesting of “undersize” oysters, and she added House Bill 1300 allows oyster agriculture.
Morrison stated prior to the legislative session that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department informed her that citations for illegal harvesting and management in closed areas for oysters have “skyrocketed” to 700 percent.
Morrison added that commercial fishermen saw that the “penalties” were so low “it was a cost of doing business.”
“It wasn’t affecting them at all, so even though these areas were closed, they were still harvesting the underage oysters there,” Morrison stated.
Under HB 2321, Morrison stated penalties are increased, “similar” to the other undersize oyster penalties to help TPWL to protect the oyster wildlife.
Allen Berger, the Chairman Board of Directors of the San Antonio Bay Partnership, talked about having Representative Morrison at the 10th-anniversary conference for the SBP.
“I’m very supportive of the Oyster Mariculture Bill and am looking forward to the Parks and Wildlife’s discussions and having the opportunity to comment on the rules,” Berger said.
Berger talked about celebrating the 10-yeat anniversary milestone.
He said time flies when you’re having fun and added it was gratifying the last two days to see the turnout for the programs.
“There’s a lot of community energy around the subject of protecting the bay systems, and that’s been very gratifying,” Berger said.