Hundreds of nativities will be on display this weekend to start the Christmas season in Calhoun County. Veronica and Kevin Koliba will host the second annual nativity exhibit with more nativities and more exhibitors this year. The exhibit will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Dec. 3, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, at The Red Barn.
The event housed approximately 200 nativities last year, and hopes are that this year will be bigger and better with more than double the nativities.
“Kevin and I were drawn to attend one in the hill country while visiting there when we saw a banner advertising “100s of Nativities” and were so moved by the number, variety, and stories behind all the Nativities we wanted to do the same for our community,” said Veronica.
The events showcased nativities from Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Uganda, Bethlehem, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Italy, Thailand, and more.
“One that took years to complete as each piece was a Christmas gift every year, a treasured gift from someone’s father who has since passed away, family heirlooms salvaged from thrift stores, and a “rescue” from a dumpster in Hudson, New York,” said Veronica. “We had Nativities made out of pinto beans, cinnamon bark, pasta, corn husks, recycled dish soap bottles, burlap driftwood, stones, soapstone and flower pots – stained-glass, hand-painted, pattern-sewn, crocheted, hand-cut.”
Veronica said they are proud to showcase a magnificent masterpiece created by Audrey Huddleston, “Haytivity.”
“The term was coined by Kevin Koliba with my aunt Marlene Janak, of Flatonia, who provided the idea. It has drawn a lot of attention on Facebook as well as people driving by Red Barn,” said Veronica. “I think we may need a new driveway afterward from people coming to see it, but it’s worth it.”
About 150 people attended the event last year, but crowds are expected to at least reach 300 this year. Children are welcome. Nativities will be protected and distanced from contact with guests.
It is not too late to bring a nativity to be placed on display.
“Any and all nativities are invited to be exhibited. Just seeing a vast number of familiar ones brings the reason for the season to light! And the story behind even a single exhibit is worth the time.”
Volunteers are needed, so please call or text 361-935-8032 to help.
Set-up will go through Thursday, Dec. 2. For more information or to schedule a drop-off, call or text 361-935-8032 or 361-550-8620.