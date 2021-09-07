Four first responder positions were added to the city of Port Lavaca’s fiscal year 2022 budget that was approved on its first reading during a special called meeting on Sept. 1.
Also, during the meeting, the city set its tax rate at $0.7944 per $100 valuation following a required public hearing. The rate is the same as last year’s rate but will bring in $241,764 more revenue, a 5.94 percent increase in property taxes, according to Susan Lang, the city’s finance director. Of that, $51,455 is tax revenue raised from new property added to the tax roll this year, it was noted in the fiscal year 2022 budget document.
The Calhoun County Appraisal District’s Appraisal Review Board estimated taxable ad valorem vales for fiscal year 2022 at more than $522 million, with $36,331,454 still under review.
Sales tax revenue is expected to increase by 11.8 percent over fiscal year 2021, and that is a 1.5 percent increase over actual collections from fiscal year 2020, according to the budget document.
The council approved expenditures of $34,434,540 for the general fund, debt service, enterprise and Hotel/Motel Tax fund. This is a 27 percent, $7,416,321, increase over the fiscal year 2021 budget, according to the budget document.
For the General Fund, revenue budgeted at $9,436,193 comes from seven sources:
- Taxes at $7,968,424.
- Licenses and Permits at $227,745.
- User Services Charges at $52,500.
- Fines and Forfeitures at $281,000.
- Other Revenue at $56,000.
- Grants and Contributions at $407,050.
- Intergovernmental at $443,473.
In the General Fund, $601,005 was added as recurring expenses. This includes $321,030 for three firefighters and a police officer to be utilized for mental health intervention. The other $217,466 is reserved for merit raises for current personnel.
The Public Utility Fund was hit in 2020 by a cyber attack that affected the city’s Utility Billing Department, failing meters, as well as large repairs due to winter freeze, according to the budget document.
Revenue for the fund is expected to increase by 1.28 percent to $6,060,681, which reflects the complete meter replacement in eight months, the document stated.
In addition, the city is undergoing a utility rate study, which could necessitate adjustments to rates when completed.
After expenditures, the fund would be left with a surplus of $1,595,342. The document noted that the issuance of a capital government loan would be required to take care of about $2.4 million in water meter infrastructure replacement.
The fund also added one employee to replace two meter technicians who were being moved to the Utility Billing Department.
The budget document also included objectives for each department, including:
City Manager objectives:
- Establish a Visioning Committee comprised of various community board members to help guide community development activities and the Comprehensive Plan.
- Complete a master plan study of the city’s bayfront properties.
- Complete improvements to the Southern Pacific Train Depot and grow Depot Days.
- Complete draft two of the City Zoning Ordinance.
- Establish the scope of one joint project with the Calhoun County Historical Society to promote the unique history of Port Lavaca to gain tourism.
City secretary objectives:
- Assisting in the 2020 redistricting project.
Economic Development objectives:
- Continuing to work with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to remove sunken barges in the bay.
- Pursue funding opportunities for Living Shoreline protection projects.
- Constructing a new gateway sign and landscaping at State Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 87.
- Create a Vision Committee to establish objectives for development projects including Main Street and downtown improvements.
Police Department objectives:
- Complete building security project.
- Conduct at least two training classes for regional agency attendees.
- Establish a Mental Health Officer position.
Fire Department objectives:
- Continue Smoke Detector Program within the community.
- Paint 50 percent of fire hydrants in the community.
- Increase monthly commercial business inspections to nine per shift, 324 for the year.
Street Department objectives:
- Continue drainage project in Alamo Heights.
- Reconstruct George Street from Virginia to Commerce.
- Continue sidewalk improvements city-wide.
- Implement city-wide street crack filling maintenance program.
- Continue annual spring clean-up event.
Parks Department objectives:
- Improve the overall appearance of city parks and recreation facilities.
- Adopt parkland and trail dedication ordinance.
- Continue planned improvements at Wilson Park and Bayfront Park.
- Reroof pier restrooms at Lighthouse Beach.