The CCISD School board held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, September 14, in the district boardroom.
The board approved to extend CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols’s contract through the 2022/23 school year after their closed session.
This is Nichol’s second contract extension approved by the board. The board approved his first extension in an August 2019 meeting.
Nichols was named superintendent in August 2018 after serving as interim superintendent in January 2018.
Nichols’s first stint as CCISD Superintendent was from 2000 to 2010. He later became Galveston ISD’s superintendent before retiring in 2016, according to an Aug. 7 story from the Wave.
In other news, the board approved the 2020-21 Budget amendment to add step 28 on the CCISD salary schedule for teachers/librarians/counselors/nurses.
According to the media packet, “The addition of step 28 to the CCISD salary scale for professionals would require a budget amendment of $20,000 to fund the step for 30 teachers who are currently maxed out on step 28.”
In other actions, the board:
-- Approved to add, revise, or delete (LOCAL) policies as recommended by the TASB Policy Service, according to the instruction sheet for TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 115 as presented
-- Discussed the 2020 CCISD Bilingual Summer School report
-- Discussed the quarterly investment report for the quarter ended May 31, 2020