Christmas came early for the Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Football team as they have found a week one replacement opponent for Friday night.
The fifth-ranked Sandcrabs will travel to Bastrop to face the top-ranked team in 4A Division I, the La Vega Pirates.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker worked hard to find a replacement opponent after the cancellation of the Navarro game.
“I’ve been trying to find somebody for a couple of weeks now to fill the void of losing Navarro,” Whitaker said, “and with the hurricane coming in, Waco La Vega lost their week one game just this weekend.”
Whitaker said it all started last night when he was talking to a friend in Madisonville that told him that La Vega was looking for an opponent.
“I got Coach [Don] Hyde’s number, and we talked a long time last night, and this morning we finally got everything worked out, and we’re gonna give it a go,” Whitaker said.
The announcement was kept from his players until they arrived at practice during the afternoon. Senior Fullback Steve Johnson was excited to get a week one opponent, especially when it’s the number one team in the state.
“Our goal before getting into the season is to play a tough team, and I am positive that is going to show us how to be a tough team,” Johnson said, “and to get to where we want to go we got to beat these types of teams.”
Johnson talked about how much hard work that Coach Whitaker put in to get this week one matchup.
Johnson said that Whitaker put in “time and effort” and added that he was under a lot of stress to get Calhoun’s season going.
Senior Quarterback Jarius Stewart said he was shocked about the announcement that Calhoun will take on La Vega week one but added he is happy he’s “got a game” and not another intrasquad game.
Stewart talked about the importance of Coach Whitaker getting his team a week one game.
“It was important, just so we can get on the field,” Stewart said, “and just to get that feeling back so we’ll be ready for next week and get ready for district.”
Whitaker talked about the player’s reaction when he told them about facing the number one team in the state.
“I just asked them if they were up for the challenge. If they weren’t, I would call and cancel,” Whitaker said, “and every one of them said ‘coach no, we’re ready and let’s do this’, so I think they are excited. They want to go play the top-ranked team, and it is a great challenge for us, and that is what we’re looking forward to.”
Whitaker and the Sandcrabs will be up for the challenge this Friday, and Whitaker said, “it’s certainly a great challenge to open [the season] like this.”
Whitaker said La Vega has several of its players back from their championship team, and he added, “everyone expects them to win it again.”
“We know they are a great team, great program,” Whitaker said, “but if you ever want to get to that point, you need to play people like this and improve yourself.”
The morale of the team got higher when the Sandcrabs players got the announcement, Whitaker said.
“They know the challenges ahead of them this week, and I think they’re going to be focused today [at practice],” Whitaker said, “but I think the fact we get to step on the field and play, the morale is gonna be a lot higher.”
Johnson and Stewart talked about how Coach Whitaker is mentally preparing the team for week one.
Johnson said Coach Whitaker told them, “you never know what is going to happen next”, and picking La Vega was no surprise to his team.
“He always wants us on the best level, and playing these guys is doing the best thing,” Johnson said.
Stewart said his coach told him to stay focused, and he added this week is going to be their best week of practice, and they’ll be ready for Friday.
The game will be in Bastrop at Memorial Stadium.
The Wave will live stream the week one matchup.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.