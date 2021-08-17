POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board passed on awarding a bid for a general cargo dock gangway as no bids were received.
Felicia F. Harral, director of engineering for the port, said after she talked to the vendors, they were taking the unprecedented step of refraining from submitting a formal bid.
“Even if we offer them some flexibility, a lot of them are refraining as they don’t see this as worth the trouble for something at this price,” she said.
Harral asked if she could prepare a pricing sheet and put together separate options for vendors to consider.
Port Director Charles Hausmann asked the board’s attorney, Alan Sanders, if it could be done by review of purchasing not to exceed a certain amount.
Sanders said the purchase limit is $50,000 before you have to go out for bids. However, he said while vendors look at the gangway as a “thing,” it could be considered a deliverable and have different features, so it is not so much a purchase.
“We may have to structure it like that,” he said, noting that he would have to look into the provisions to see if it could be done.
Also, during the meeting, the board opened bids for the LD-1 Dredging Project. Bids were received from RLB Contracting and Cosby Dredging.
Harral said she wanted to review the bids and would make a recommendation at the next board meeting.
In other business, the board:
– Approved by a 3-2-1 vote, with Commissioner Marty Strakos abstaining, a travel request from board Chairman Luis De La Garza to attend a meeting of the Galveston Port Authority board to gather information.
– Heard committee reports from public relations, finance, development, real estate and operations and maintenance. Commissioner Johnny Perez, head of the public relations committee, said a spot on the Calhoun High School football scoreboard had been purchased and they were moving forward with Max Midstream. “We want to grow and want the people in the community to understand what we are doing so they won’t fight against us and support us,” said Perez. When asked for his report, Commissioner J.C. Melcher said he was not charging the board for [expletive].
– Approved a 10-year ground lease agreement renewal with Houston Pipe Line Company for a metering station.
– Approved the financial reports and check register.
– Took no action following a closed session.