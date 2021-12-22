Formosa-Tejano Wetlands teacher Amy Nowlin reserves a special place in her heart for animals and the unconditional love they share. After being involved in pet and animal rescue for most of her adult life, she decided to write her own book, The Pet Promise, to spread her message.
“I’ve always helped pet shelters in some manner, and when I saw a news report about shelters being over capacity nationwide due to the fear of COVID and Holiday puppy returns, I just knew I had to do something to help,” said Nowlin. “The idea to teach that pets are a long-term commitment came to me in an instant. Too many times, pets are left behind in the wake of storms or dumped for personal reasons; therefore, I pursued a way that would help teach the message that pets are a promise and should be cared for always.”
“The majority of my current pets are rescues. When I see an animal in need, my immediate instinct is to assist,” she said. “A future goal of mine is to own a shelter where I can fully engage in the process.”
Nowlin said the message in her book is simple. Though all of her pets hold a special place in her heart, her oldest dog, Sookie, is depicted as the main character in the book.
“Pets are a promise. I am hoping this book will inspire pet-owners-to-be to make the right choices. This book is for any pet owner,” she said. “It guides the pet-owner-to-be through a series of promises that go along with owning a pet and the special friendship that develops.”
Nowlin said she is seeking shelters in need and plans to donate 30 percent of the proceeds. The book is available for purchase through FriesenPress, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon. The ebook is available through Kindle, Nook, iTunes, Kobo, and GooglePlay. All purchase links can be found at www.amynowlin.com. The paperback version sells for $11.99, and hardback copies are $21.99, though online prices may vary.
“My goal is to sell as many as possible to help make a difference for shelters in need. I am not personally looking to profit,” said Nowlin. “My intent is to help animals.”
Nowlin grew up in Edna and is a 1994 Industrial High School Honors graduate. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M. She holds two Texas Teacher Certifications in Special Education and Life Science. She and her husband Jeremy currently live on a small ranch in La Ward. Her stepdaughter Caitlin is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Journalism at the University of North Texas, while her stepson Jace is completing his nuclear school requirements in the U.S. Navy while he is currently stationed in South Carolina.
In addition to her beloved pets, Nowlin helps take care of all the family’s farm animals, including a very spoiled goose named Duckie. She is an outdoors enthusiast and has an avid passion for wildlife photography.
This is Nowlin’s first year to be employed by CCISD in partnership with Formosa Plastics as the Formosa-Wetlands teacher.
The Formosa-Tejano Wetlands serves as an outdoor educational classroom used for field trips for fifth through ninth grades that provides students with a variety of hands-on learning experiences.
“It is the perfect setting to teach the importance of ecology and learn from the environment that surrounds and sustains us,” she said.
More details about The Pet Promise can be found by following the Amy Nowlin social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.