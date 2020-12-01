Cross Country Runner Emme O’Donnell capped off her final year in Calhoun Cross Country with a second-place finish in the 4A State Cross Country meet Tuesday, November 24.
O’Donnell talked about her reaction to finishing second place in the State Meet.
“I was really excited and happy that it turned out like that,” O’Donnell said.
This was O’Donnell’s fourth and final year competing in the state meet, and she said this was the highest place that she achieved.
She said it was amazing to finish her senior year in second place, and she added all the hard work “finally paid off.”
O’Donnell had a lot of people to thank that helped her to reach this point in her Calhoun Cross Country career.
She said she thanked her parents, her coaches, and the people of Port Lavaca that supported her.
Before O’Donnell graduates in May, she has a message for the up and coming Cross Country runners who want to be where she is.
“Work hard and stay persistent. Make sure that you always have support and to support others while you’re doing it, and just love it,” O’Donnell said. “
Calhoun Cross Country returns next fall.