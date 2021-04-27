The Calhoun track and field team traveled to Kingsville for the 4A regional track and field meet last Friday and Saturday at Javelina Stadium.
Nine Calhoun athletes competed during the two-day regional meet: Emme O’Donnell, Josh Huang, Phoebe Huang, Eh Paw, Aubrey Bargas, Min Htway, Jarius Stewart, Esteban Cruz, and Eric Anzaldua.
Sandies track athlete Emme O’Donnell clinched spots in the 3200-meter and 1600-meter races at the state meet in Austin.
O’Donnell finished with times of 11:16.67 in the 3200m and 5:12.91 in the 1600m at the regionals.
In the heat of Kingsville on Saturday afternoon, O’Donnell expressed her feelings about returning to the state meet.
“I feel great. It’s truly blessed to give all the glory to God because, without him, nothing would be possible.” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell started slowly in the 1600m and later blew the competition away, taking a big lead ahead of Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona and Cuero’s Brooke Wendel.
“I never tried to start off too quick because that’s not what the finish is, and so I usually just pick it up and get after it,” O’Donnell said.
For the third time in four years, O’Donnell qualified for the state meet.
“It’s just truly unbelievable, just a great opportunity. I’m so glad that I get to go to state for the last time, my senior year, because I want to end it well,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell got a chance to compete with her teammate, sophomore Phoebe Huang, one last time in the 1600m.
Huang finished eighth in the race, but O’Donnell said it was “truly amazing” to race with Huang one last time.
“I love Phoebe. She’s just such a great person. She pushes me every day in practice, so I cannot be any more thankful for her,” O’Donnell said.
Day two of the regional meet was a special day for Huang and her brother, Josh Huang, as they competed in three events; Phoebe in the 800m and 1600m and Josh in the men’s 1600m.
Phoebe said it was “very special” to take part in regionals with her brother.
“It’s his first and last year of track, and he is doing super well, and I’m really proud of him,” Phoebe said.
Josh finished fourth in the 3200m and 11th in the 1600m, but having his sister there was an amazing moment for him, especially being a senior.
“Obviously, I have the support from my teammates and coaches, but the support from my own family just means even more to me, so I’m glad that we can experience this one last time together,” Josh said.
The siblings were on the cross-country team in the fall, and Josh hopes his sister continues to grow in her cross-country and track career at Calhoun.
“She’s going to do great things in the future. We’re getting a new coach in Coach [Todd] Alexander for cross country, I think, so he’ll be a great mentor for her. And I’m pretty sure he’ll raise up her level,” Josh said.
The state track meet will be in Austin from Thursday, May 6 to Saturday, May 8, at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The 4A schools will compete on the first day of the meet alongside the 3A schools.
O’Donnell will have her mind focused on the state meet, and she’ll be working hard as she has been all season.
“Just continue working like I have been, and just getting my mind mentally strong for those hard races,” O’Donnell said.
--REGIONAL RESULTS--
FIELD EVENTS:
Men’s Long Jump:
10th place: Jarius Stewart (20’-4.75”)
Women’s Long Jump:
Fifth place: Eh Paw (17’-3.50”)
Men’s High Jump:
Tied in 10th place: Esteban Cruz (5’-10”)
T-13th place: Eric Anzaldua (5’-6”)
Women’s High Jump:
T-Sixth place: E. Paw and Aubrey Bargas (4’-10”)
Men’s Triple Jump:
13th place: Min Htway (40’-5.25”)
RUNNING EVENTS:
Men’s 3200 meters:
Fourth place: Josh Huang (10:27.36)
Women’s 3200 meters:
First place: Emme O’Donnell (11:16.67)
Men’s 1600 meters:
11th place: J. Huang (4:59.75)
Women’s 1600 meters:
First place: E. O’Donnell (5:12.91)
Eighth place: Phoebe Huang (5:42.06)
Women’s 800 meter:
Fourth place: P. Huang (2:26.83)