Calhoun County first responders were called to the scene of a fatality 12 miles from Port Lavaca on FM 1289 Saturday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Rueben San Miguel said it was a head-on collision between a white 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling east and a red 2004 Ford Ranger with a utility trailer traveling west.
“For reasons still under investigation,” the driver of the Dodge Ram, 34-year-old Medaro Luis Garcia, of Edinburg, crossed the center line and struck the Ford Ranger, driven by 53-year-old Warren Thomas Martens, of Houston, according to San Miguel.
“The Ford Ranger came to rest facing west in the westbound lane.” San Miguel said. “The Dodge continued down the roadway and came to rest in the eastbound lane facing south.”
San Miguel said Martens was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tanya Dimak at 12:31 p.m.
Garcia was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria by Calhoun County EMS and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Currently, DPS is still investigating the fatal crash to find any contributing factors, San Miguel said.