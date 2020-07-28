One person was pronounced dead after a boating accident in Port O’ Connor around midnight, July 25.
Calhoun County Game Wardens responded to a boating accident near the Sanctuary entrance and the Intercoastal Waterway.
There were five people on the boat. Three people were injured, while one male in his 30s was found dead 600 yards from the boating accident site, according to Calhoun County Game Warden Chelsea Bailey.
A United States Coast Guard helicopter located the body approximately at 2:30 a.m.
Texas Game Wardens, USCG, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Port Lavaca Fire Department assisted in the recovery.