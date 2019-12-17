The bay waters were filled with commercial fishermen this past week, as oystering has picked up on the Texas Coast.
Oyster season opened Nov. 1 and will end Apr. 30. During the six-month season, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens work fervently to make sure the oyster resources are preserved.
To do that, Calhoun County Game Wardens launched Operation Secure the Bay to make their presence known to the fishermen.
The five-day operation started Dec. 9 and ended Dec. 13. Calhoun County Game Warden Chelsea Bailey said the mission statement was to patrol by land and water for compliance of commercial oysters, water safety, parks and wildlife code, and state law. The emphasis was on oysters.
“Our main focus was oyster season. Since it is a six-month-long season, there are a lot of commercial fishermen that are oystering,” Bailey said.
According to Bailey, there are over 250 boats working the Calhoun County bays. The Calhoun County TPW Game Warden station is a five-warden station, so the wardens needed assistance from other agencies to spearhead the operation.
“Sometimes, we will do operations where we ask for assistance from other wardens and different agencies. We have done a couple in years past, and they have been successful,” Bailey stated.
Bailey added the violations this year were higher than normal.
“Normally, we will see a decrease in violations after a couple of days because they know we are out there. That wasn’t really the case this time around. We were kind of surprised,” Bailey said.
One of the reasons Bailey believes the violations increased is due to Texas being the only state that has an oyster season.
“We are the only ones with the bays that have an abundance of oysters, and a lot of them are good size as well,” Bailey explained.
The operation yielded an array of charges from drug charges, enhancements for past oystering charges, to oystering at night.
The game wardens issued 87 tickets for oyster related activity. Over 58,000 pounds of oysters were returned to San Antonio bay in just five days.
“That is one of the good things about us being out there on the water. We can return the oysters back to a reef,” Bailey said. “It seemed like it was pretty successful.”
US Customs & Border Protection, US Coast Guard, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, TPW Specialized Teams and TPW Game Wardens all worked Operation Secure the Bay.