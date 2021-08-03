Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School will hit an enormous milestone when it hits the quarter-century mark with the 2021-22 school year.
OLG will celebrate its 25th year of the school opening in Port Lavaca with a Mass at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Bishop Brendon Cahill will preside over the Mass, with the Rev. Robert Knippenberg as the homilist. Sister Mary Ana Steele, of the School Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis and former OLG principal, will be the guest speaker at the reception in the gym.
In 1995, there were no plans to start a Catholic school in Calhoun County. Pastor Dan Morales set about to change that, according to OLG Principal Theresa Dent.
When Morales approached the Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools about starting a school in Calhoun County, there was no “overwhelming enthusiasm” for the idea, Dent said.
“The idea of starting another Catholic school without a strong financial plan or even a modern building to house it was not advised,” Dent said.
The diocese, at that time, had many well-established schools in 10 counties, she said, and “Some parishes struggled financially to support Catholic education within their communities.”
The advice from the diocesan office didn’t stop Morales, Dent said. He and his band of “loyal parishioner volunteers” believed in bringing faith-based education to Calhoun County.
Morales contacted several people to help open the school, and Dent said he contacted his old friend Bob Knippenberg and the School Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.
“The school was started in response to God’s call to provide Catholic education in our area. There was no grand design for the physical layout of the campus implemented prior to opening the doors,” Dent said.
The school resided in the 36-year-old School of Religious Education building and made the parking lot into a playground for the students.
The campus opened its doors on Aug. 14, 1996.
In a Port Lavaca Wave article dated, Aug. 17, 1996, it was reported that parish members worked late into the night Tuesday (Aug. 13) preparing for the school’s Wednesday morning opening.
In the same article, Morales expressed his excitement.
“So, the school is a reality,” he said. “Miracles do happen, this school is proof of that.”
Although Morales passed away in 2016, his legacy continues to thrive at OLG.
“From its humble beginnings of only 43 students in grades K5 through sixth grade, the school has tripled in size both in population and physical layout,” Dent said. “Within the first few weeks, a Pre-K4 class was added. In August 1999, seventh grade was added, and in August 2000, eighth grade was added.”
OLG staff, parents, and students from past to present recalled their memories of the school.
The first graduating class consisted of 15 eighth-graders.
Former student Charlie Bunnell was part of that first class and remembered learning how to be the first graduating class.
“We were learning how to be the first class, and the school was kind of learning how to be a functional school at the time, so I just remember a lot of growing pains and a lot of good experiences as well,” Bunnell said.
Bunnell’s fondest memories at OLG were playing in the field next to the school, from playing dodge ball to kickball and playing basketball and four square in the parking lot.
Bunnell recalled Father Dan and Sister Mary Ana Steele.
As a student, Bunnell found them scary in their efforts to get him to do the right thing, he said.
As Bunnell got older, he would become great friends with the pastor.
“He was a great friend of mine and of my family and he went on lots of vacations with us. He was definitely an instrumental figure in my life, and he’s definitely sorely missed,” Bunnell said.
Today, Bunnell is working on getting his second master’s degree this summer at Tulane University, and next semester he’ll be working in one of the health systems at Louisiana Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, he said.
For Dent, her role as school principal started by offering some help.
“It seems kind of odd that I would become a principal, but it was because of my background in engineering when they were going through accreditation, I offered to be their facilitator,” Dent said.
Dent has now been working for the school for 18 years and remembers the great memories of being part of the school, especially the Christmas pageants.
“I started doing Christmas pageants. That’s how I got involved with music, and I still do the Christmas pageant. It’s my way of being able to work with every child in the school and every teacher, you know, I get to work with all of them,” Dent said.
Dent’s predecessor, Sister Mary Ana Steele, was a teacher and principal at OLG. Steele was amazed how time flew by and was not surprised that OLG is still going strong after 25 years, and she still follows the school through its website.
“I’ve just watched it every year exceed all expectations and all the dreams that we had for it and that staff has had for it, and I’m just very grateful to be a part of that remarkable history of OLG,” Steele said.
Ricky Servantes, who had two children who attended OLG, volunteered with the school from the very beginning.
Servantes said he wanted to find out more about the school, so he volunteered with them in any area he could.
Servantes’ daughter, Devin, was the first of many students who attended OLG that first year, and seven years later, his son, Derek, attended it too, he said.
OLG has impacted his children a lot during their time there and their careers.
“I feel that, due to the Catholic education that they received, they didn’t just come out with a good education. They came out with good morals,” Servants said.
Devin is now a teacher in Corpus Christi with a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and Derek is in his sixth year in the Air Force. Both are St. Joseph High School graduates, Servantes said.
“Everything that they came across with all their morals that they taught them, not just the education, but values and morals, I believe that has a strong showing with their decisions,” Servantes said.
Today, the school provides classrooms for more than 120 to 130 students, “areas for student academic intervention and counseling, outdoor learning and recess, indoor athletics, and performing arts, while also developing a 1:1 technology platform across all grades,” Dent said.
Dent said in the future in the school’s “strategic plan,” they hope to expand the school and eventually have an early childhood center down the road.
“I still want it to grow strong. I want it to be strong, and I want it to be self-supporting,” Servantes said.
“I’m hoping to see, of course, the same continued growth, the forming of new apostles to send out and witness to Christ,” Steele said, “and that same faithfulness to the mission of the church that we were always stressing, the same excellence in academics and athletics and in fine arts.”