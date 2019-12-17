Oysters may be taken for personal use (food) with a recreational license but may not be sold.
A person taking oysters is required to have a valid fishing license and a saltwater endorsement.
A vessel used while engaged in fishing with tongs or a dredge requires the purchase of an additional Sport Oyster Boat commercial fishing license.
Oysters may be taken only from waters approved by the Texas Department of State Health Services Seafood and Aquatic Life Group. For more information call (800) 685-0361 or check the TDSHS website.
Oysters may not be taken from marked private leases except by permission of the lessee.
Seasons
Monday–Saturday from November 1 through April 30, sunrise to 3:30 p.m., coastwide.
Devices
Oysters may be taken by hand, with tongs or by oyster dredge.
Oyster dredges may not be more than 14 inches in width.
Length and Possession Limits
Oysters must be 3 inches or larger as measured by the greatest length of the shell.
Oysters 3/4 inch to 3 inches and dead oyster shell > 3/4 inch (measured along any axis) must be culled and returned to the reef from which taken.
Oysters 3/4 inch to 3 inches and dead oyster shell > 3/4 inch may not make up more than 5% by number of oysters in possession.
No more than 2 sacks of legal oysters may be possessed per person. A sack is defined as 110 pounds of oysters including dead oyster shell and the sack.
Closed Areas
The following minor bays are CLOSED to oyster harvest:
Christmas Bay, Brazoria County
Carancahua Bay, Calhoun and Matagorda counties
Powderhorn Lake, Calhoun County
Hynes Bay, Refugio County
St, Charles Bay, Aransas County
South Bay, Cameron County
Areas along all shorelines with state health department approved or conditionally approved areas for shellfish harvest extending 300 feet from the water’s edge or exposed oysters inside of the 300-foot area.