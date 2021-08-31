Oyster farming could relieve pressure on wild reefs
Texas oyster farming was legalized two years ago, and an expert from Sea Grant explained the potential of the industry during a recent Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting.
“I’m really just trying to educate the public on this new industry that’s going to come online pretty soon,” Aquaculture Specialist Mario Marquez said during the Aug. 19 meeting. “We’re in our infancy, but I can really see this booming in Texas, and it’s just going to be a new way for people to get oysters.”
Marquez presented the benefits of this new industry and how it’ll impact the economy of Texas and existing oyster reefs.
In the Gulf of Mexico, wild oyster reefs have declined 85 percent and this new industry can help regrow those sites, Marquez explained.
“There’s a lot of seed that’s going into the water and it could potentially spawn and help regrow some of the reefs,” he said.
Texas was the last state to legalize oyster farming when it passed House Bill 1300 in 2019. Marquez explained before the bill was passed, there wasn’t much interest, but interest changes with legislation.
“There was enough interest because it really started to take off in the Gulf of Mexico to where it really turned some heads. It allowed people to get in this new industry and have a piece of the pie,” he said.
Marquez has five oyster crops in Palacios, and he saw harvestable-sized oysters in six months.
Restaurateurs are among the people looking into oyster farming.
One of the first oyster farmers that went online was part of the restaurant industry, Marquez said.
“He was just tired of buying oysters from different areas with different varying qualities so he decided that he was just going to grow oysters himself. He has a 10-acre lease, and he just started,” he explained
Brad Lomax, founder of the Water Street Oyster Bar in Corpus Christi, has been working for the last three years to bring oyster mariculture to Texas.
“I’ve been working with Texas Parks and Wildlife as they set the rules and the regulations for this new industry and now we have formed a new company called Texas Oyster Company, and we’re based out here in Aransas County,” he said.
Lomax has leased eight acres in Copano Bay and is in the process of setting up their poles and cages for the oysters along with purchasing the purchasing seeds.
Lomax said they are looking to take pressure off the wild reefs and take advantage of the benefits of oyster farming.
The industry will help restaurants farm their own oysters versus getting them from another state.
“We’re a significant restaurant and a medium-sized Texas city, and for us to vertically integrate our oyster business makes a lot of sense,” Lomax said. “We can lock down and get a consistent supply, and we can have something to supplement the wild oysters.”
Oyster farming is different from the existing oyster industry and is not intended to wipe it out.
“We’re not trying to wipe out the existing oyster industry,” Lomax said. “But this is a specific product for the half-shell market that we think can take pressure off of the wild reefs.”
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer, who attended the meeting, said the presentation was very interesting and is of great interest for the future of the Texas coast.
Meyer got a chance to take look at the oyster crop in Palacios several months ago with the Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, with Marquez explaining the cages to them.
“Mario explained everything to me, and I could see the cages, but I didn’t go on the water,” Meyer said. “But in the laboratory, you can see the shells where they open oysters and how uniform they were in size.”
Meyer noted the difference in growth of the farmed oysters compared to the ones in the wild.
“The rapid growth of the oysters from six to eight months for three-inch oysters compared to three to four years for a natural and their uniform size all makes a difference, and I can see why they sell per oyster,” he said.
Meyer is looking forward to the future of this industry coming to Calhoun County, and he said he would love to see advertisements one day that say Calhoun County Oysters.
“I think it will catch on. It’s like everything. It takes time with interest, but what they’re doing in Palacios, it’s very unique, there’s no doubt,” Meyer said.
Janet Weaver, vice president of Lavaca Bay Foundation, said this is an exciting new industry that has expertise close to Calhoun County.
It is a great opportunity for people who want to open a new business, she noted.
As one of the first to receive a permit for oyster mariculture, Lomax’s message to potential future oyster farmers is to keep an eye on and learn from his company.
“We’re out here, running down the learning curve and making all the mistakes right now,” Lomax said. “I think that it’s going to be an opportunity for rural coastal communities” like Port Lavaca, Rockport, Fulton and Palacios.
Lomax added in summer 2022 people can taste his farm-raised Copano oysters at the Water Street Oyster Bar.