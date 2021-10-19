POINT COMFORT – A pipeline relocation services proposal was approved Wednesday, Oct. 13, by the Calhoun County Port Authority board during its regular meeting.
The proposal, for $284,080, is to keep the relocation process moving to meet the schedule of the dredging of the Matagorda Bay ship channel.
Felicia Harral, director of engineering for the port, said it could take up to a year to remove the pipelines, but they hope to expedite the process, so removal could begin early next year.
Commissioner J.C. Melcher asked if the U.S. Corps of Engineers or the port would pay to keep it moving and was told yes.
“That $38 million is disappearing fast,” said Melcher.
The port will be seeking nationwide permits to facilitate the removal of the pipelines.
In conjunction with the project, the board also approved the cultural survey/maritime archeology for the entire dredge project for $303,080 by Mott McDonald.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said the survey looked for possible historical sites as well as where pipelines are and where they could be moved. He said it would cover the entirety of the channel to provide data to the corps for the widening and deepening of the port.
Commissioner Marty Strakos said the price was rather steep considering the job could be done by boats with sight sonar.
The project was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Strakos voting against it.
In other business, the board:
- Heard from Hausmann that the port had another good month with revenue tons of 419,905.5 short tons, bringing revenue for the fiscal year to more than 1.2 million short tons.
- Approved a fourth amendment to a lease between the port and NGL Crude Terminals to reduce the lease acreage to 9.82 acres.
- Approved an amendment to the lease with NGL to reduce the amount of acreage leased from 35.55 acres to 34.12.
- Approved an easement between the port and NGL for access on the Joslin tract.
- Tabled consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the port, Point Comfort, and Calhoun County for land to construct a permanent fire and EMS station.
- Approved consultants to conduct geophysical and environmental soil sampling for the Bean Tract Mitigation site.
- Approved the Collateral Assignment of Lease between the port and Port Comfort Power and Investec Bank.
- Took no action following a closed session.
- Heard a report on the Seafarer Center.
- Approved the financial report and transfer of funds.
- Approved committee members’ attendance at the Port Arthur port board’s meeting, with Melcher voting against.