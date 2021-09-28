A bright spot in the work being planned for Chocolate Bayou Park sparked interest when the bid for playground equipment was awarded on Wednesday during the Calhoun County Commissioners meeting.
This little bit of light happened after commissioners rejected all bids for improvements to the park during their Aug. 25 meeting as prices skyrocketed following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The playground bid was awarded to Kraftsman Inc.
“We wanted to make the playground ADA inclusive,” said Commissioner David Hall, who has been overseeing both projects. “Inclusive has a lot of different meanings. You can say you’re inclusive if the steps have a handrail, but it’s not inclusive for wheelchairs, but a ramp would make it inclusive, so it’s different levels of inclusiveness.”
Hall said they wanted to include audio and visual items for children with varying disabilities.
“There are some ADA inclusive parks but not anywhere close,” he said. “For our money, we want to get the biggest and best playground that is ADA inclusive.”
The new playground will be located where there are swings in the park.
The setback in the park renovations came due to the high prices following the pandemic.
At the Aug. 25 meeting, Scott Mason with G&W Engineering said the scope of the project would have to be redone to reduce costs on the project. The project was initially going to cost around $900,000, which Hall said in an Aug. 4 article, they had nearly $1 million in grants to cover. The grants included funds for updated bridges, expanded parking, walking trails, and lighting, as well as better signage and rehabbed roads.
The process of planning the work started before COVID-19 when prices were lower and took a long time, explained Hall.
“Pre-COVID it was within budget, but now the prices have almost doubled,” said Hall.
The county had received four bids for the project, and all were over budget. Mason recommended rejecting the bids and working on the bid scope to come up with ways to reduce costs.
Now, Mason said the grand plans for the bridges would need to be reduced. In addition, he suggested keeping the necessities but to consider things like reducing the amount of hot mix for the walking trail, repurposing the piers rather than a complete rebuild, and such.
“We had a vision for Chocolate Bayou, and COVID has put a serious dent on that vision,” said Hall.