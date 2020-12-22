The Port O’Connor Service Club was permitted to build a storage facility next to the pavilion during the Wednesday, Dec. 16, Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court.
Marie Johnson, with the service club, said they would be raising funds to construct a 30-foot by 50-foot building behind the pavilion unseen from the road.
“We’ll give it to the county when we finish,” she said.
Johnson said the building would be used to store items for their two garage sales, their main fundraisers.
“We’re currently using a county barn, and it is cold and leaky,” she said. “Our garage sales are at the pavilion, and this would help us by not having to haul it there.”
Commissioner Gary Reese made the motion to approve the request, which was seconded by Commissioner David Hall and approved unanimously.
The court also approved the renewal of the health services agreement between the county and Southern Health Partners for the medical care of inmates at the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the department had saved an “immense amount of money” through the agreement. The company hires a local nurse who takes care of any medical issues at the jail.
“It provides a local job for a nurse in our community, and it is somebody we know and trust who has a vested interest in the community,” said Vickery.
In other business, the court:
- Added Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 15, to the county’s holiday schedule for 2021
- Vacated Lot 6, Block 1 of Outlot 1, Outblock 15 and Outlot 2, Outblock 16 of the Port O’Connor Townsite Outlots following a public hearing on the matter
- Approved the Port O’Connor Community Center board of directors to seek donations for the construction of a 50-foot by 100-foot expansion to the center’s pavilion
- Approved the final plat for Marlin Azul Villa’s subdivision
- Vacated Lots 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16, Block 20 of the Tilke and Crocker First Addition to Alamo Beach
- Approved the final plat of the Ardoin Subdivision
- Accepted November reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, and the Sheriff’s office
- Approved 17 amendments to the 2020 budgets
- Approved payment of indigent, Memorial Medical Center, and county bills and payroll