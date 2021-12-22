POINT COMFORT – After an hour-and-a-half city council special meeting that was oftentimes raucous, silence reigned when the call came to make a motion on what action to take regarding the police chief and a councilman.
Point Comfort Chief of Police Troy Baxter and Councilman Wes McKelvy asked for the meeting to consider the “appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee, including but not limited to, a councilmember and the chief of police and take any action” be in public rather than in a closed session.
After reconvening from a closed session, Councilman Mitch McBride said the whole problem was a lot of “stuff was being done without council approval. Council has a right to know about actions prior to it happening and to take a vote to agree or disagree. Actions going on in the city anytime that deviate from council don’t look right.”
Mayor John Warren asked the council what it wanted to do. After several minutes of silence, McKelvy asked City Attorney Carly Wall if he could make a motion since he was part of it, and she said yes since he was a sitting councilman.
McKelvy made a motion to reinstate the chief, who had been suspended for five days. Wall pointed out that he had not been terminated. Councilwoman Kellie Hynes asked if they could make a motion to pay him for the time he was suspended, and Wall said yes if supported by a second.
McKelvy made the motion to pay the chief for the week he was suspended, which was seconded by Hynes and approved unanimously.
In addition, the mayor reassigned department heads, asking Councilman Steve Lambden to head police and fire, McKelvy to head streets, Hynes to do administration, and leaving McBride over utilities and maintenance and George Hernandez over parks and recreation.
Lambden asked if he served over police and fire since he was the assistant fire chief, was there anything against that.
“It’s exactly the same thing,” said McKelvy.
Wall said it appears as a conflict, but she would need to research it to make sure.
Brandon Mason pointed out that the volunteer fire department doesn’t come through the council for its members but does have a city truck and a city budget.
Warren changed the assignments to put Hynes over fire and administration, Lambden over police, McKelvy over streets, and McBride and Hernandez stay the same. The motion to approve the changes was approved.
THE ISSUES
At the heart of the matter was Baxter hiring McKelvy, who formerly worked for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, as an unpaid reserve officer.
Following the Dec. 13 meeting, Baxter was suspended for five days without pay. Although the council took no action following the closed session, Wall said it was within City Administrator Robby Silva’s right as head of the Human Resources Department to suspend him in response to Hynes’ question.
Around 20 residents showed up for the meeting, and a few signed up to speak; however, some didn’t, saying they didn’t have all the details.
“I’m not 100 percent sure what’s going on, but I’m pretty sure it’s petty,” said Clint Machicek. “I’m not going to speak until after hearing all the details, but it’s a petty issue that you got to get past. That’s all I got to say.”
“This entire fiasco is one of your creation,” said Josh Grissom, in a prepared statement read by Rhonda Mason. “You sat through an entire regular council meeting on Dec. 13th, went into closed session as you always do, asked for resignations, and suspended our chief of police, and then came out of closed session with no action taken. You took action - action that affects our citizens, including asking our councilman to resign.”
Grissom said citizens should be forced to intervene in the business of this city because “you all are too complacent, incompetent, or scared to do what’s best for us.”
Silva presented his case to the council that called for the termination of Baxter and the reappointment of McKelvy from his role as department head of public safety.
“I was there to do my job and report to council a matter I thought needed their attention. It was up to them as to what they would do with it,” said Silva after the meeting.
Silva said he had received an invoice for three police officer identification cards and noticed McKelvy’s name when reviewing the invoice. The same day, he received by mail the three ID cards that identified the officers as commissioned police officers with the city and that McKelvy’s had him employed with the city since Nov. 10, 2021.
“This immediately raised concerns because McKelvy is not a city employee but an elected official. Councilman McKelvy is the public safety department head, which oversees the actions of the police and fire departments,” said Silva.
He approached Baxter about the issue, and Baxter told him he was being commissioned as a reserve officer, a non-paid position. Silva said he asked Baxter four times if he signed off on anything that indicated McKelvy was a commissioned officer, and Baxter said no each time.
Silva said he received a call from McKelvy, who said he was being commissioned as a reserve officer with no pay and that there wasn’t a problem. He said he asked if anything on the ID would indicate employment, and McKelvy told him it would show reserve and that he had sought guidance from Texas Municipal League legal and was given the OK to proceed.
“I explained that this matter needed to go before council because of the impression of undue influence and abuse of official capacity for personal gain. Wes said he did not see it that way and that it wasn’t necessary to go before council,” said Silva.
Silva said he received another call from McKelvy, who said he misunderstood TML’s message, and after reviewing the voicemail, he misunderstood the guidance as “can” when it was “can’t.”
Also, Silva pointed out that the hiring of reserve officers has to come to council per Section 22-21 Reserve Officers, per the city’s Code of Ordinance. The council will set the number of officers, but the chief of police will do the hiring, according to the ordinance, which was not done, Silva said.
Baxter said he would have sent the IDs back because they were incorrect.
“That’s just cleaning up the initial act of ordering cards, which is against policy,” said Silva.
Warren asked Baxter if he knew the city’s ordinances. “Most of them,” said Baxter.
“As chief of police, I would think you should be familiar with all of them,” said Warren.
Warren said the document submitted indicated McKelvy was employed, to which Baxter said no, the pay status was non-paid reserve.
“So we can assume the state made an error?” asked Warren.
“Not the state, the third-party vendor,” said Baxter.
Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said he has had so much trouble with third-party vendors providing correct IDs that he purchased his own machine to make them.
Warren then asked if Baxter signed the IDs. Baxter said it was done electronically when the cards were ordered.
Silva and Baxter got into a back and forth on hiring, and the role of the HR department, and what is kept back from an officer’s file and application process.
“Twelve days, is that a reasonable amount of time to turn it in?” asked Baxter.
Silva responded by saying he failed to follow the ordinance, and that was the issue – not following proper procedure.
Baxter asked how he got the ID cards, and Silva said it was processed through the clerks.
“You’re opening the mail addressed to the police department,” said Baxter.
“I wouldn’t have gotten the cards at all, and the issue is you didn’t follow protocol,” said Silva, raising his voice.
“Keep your tone down. If the public raises their voice, they are escorted out,” said Brandon Mason as mutters ran around the audience.
Vickery asked everyone to stand down and to keep it civil.
“I have made my statement,” said Silva, who then left the council chambers.
Baxter said it was against the law for mail intended for the police department to be opened and that he had asked several times for it not to be opened.
A resident asked a question, and Warren said if there were any more public comments that he would have the room cleared.
Two other instances Silva brought up of McKelvy and Baxter not following protocol concerned a leasing process for new vehicles that had not been brought to council before the documents were created, which cost the city $700, and hiring a grant administrator before the council approved going out for the grant as well as obligating the city to pay $63,000 a year as part of the grant’s match.
McKelvy said he and the chief were putting together an estimate to present to the council and that it was not an obligation whatsoever. McKelvy said the grant was to get more police officers on the street and that if they had been approved for the grant, it would have gone to the council to be approved or rejected.
Silva pointed out that the process is to have the council approve any applications for grants before the process gets started.
In regards to the reserve commission, McKelvy said he sought it in order not to have a break in service. Texas Commission on Law Enforcement gives officers a 180-day grace period for a break in service before mandatory physicals and psychological testing is required.
“Mine is over 10 years old,” said McKelvy.
He said the reserve commission was his misunderstanding, and after confirming what Silva said, he canceled the ID card.
“On Monday, the chief and I were blindsided - asking for his resignation,” said McKelvy.
As people were getting up to go after the meeting was adjourned, Point Comfort resident Larry Robinson asked, “What was accomplished?”