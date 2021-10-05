The Point Comfort City County approved its budget as well as the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 27.
The council approved the no-new revenue rate of $1.2490 per $100 of valuation for fiscal year 2021. This rate brings in the same amount of money as the previous tax year.
In addition, the council approved a $1,370,918 budget with expenses of $1,370,363, which leaves the city with a $555 surplus.
City Administrator Robby Silva told the council that he had increased sales tax revenue to $250,000. He said, in 2019, sales tax had been at $300,000 before dropping to $231,000 during the pandemic.
“So far this year, it’s at $240,000, so I think $250,000 is reasonable,” said Silva.
Another bump in revenue was $190,000 in municipal court fines for fiscal year 2021-22. Fines were at $175,000, but since they are coming back full time, Silva said he believed $190,000 was a reasonable increase.
Ad valorem taxes are expected to bring in $737,243 and sales tax of $25,000. Total franchise fee revenue is estimated at $23,000, lease income at $61,000, grant income at $83,875, and $2,000 from permits.
On the expenditure side, a salary increase of 3.5 to 4 percent was included, which brought expenditures to $1,370,363.
This included making the city administrator position salary exempt and increasing the pay to accommodate overtime from previous years.
The city’s expenses include $329,824 for public safety, which includes police and fire; $128,000 for highways and streets; $77,200 for public facilities; $33,750 for culture and recreation; and $2,500 for health and welfare.
Commissioner George Hernandez wanted to add another $1,000 to the fireworks budget due to the price increase.
It was explained it couldn’t be put in the budget at this point, but City Attorney Carly Wall said the budget could be amended.
“This budget is proposed and ready to be implemented,” said Mayor John Warren. “July 4, 2022, is a ways off, so that gives us some time to look for donors as well.”
“I can work with that but still think we should go up on it a bit,” said Hernandez.
Silva said if there were funds available after the first quarter, the council could consider reallocating the funds to the fireworks.
In the utilities budget, revenue was expected to come from water sales at $1 million. The city recently changed its rate structure, which has been applied to this budget.
Other revenue is $97,000 from garbage collection; penalties and late fees for water, sewer, and garbage of $4,500; and turn-on fees of $4,000.
The biggest expenditure is for Inframark at $480,439.29. The company runs and maintains the city’s water and wastewater plants.
Other expenditures include water accounts at $521,328; $99,746 for sewer accounts; and $94,014 for garbage. The total expenditures leave the city with a net income of $1,872.71 in the utility budget.