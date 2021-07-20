POINT COMFORT - Point Comfort city officials are dealing with a sinkhole that was created by a combination of heavy rains and a drainage pipe that had collapsed due to deterioration, according to City Administrator Robby Silva.
Repairs were approved during an emergency meeting of the Point Comfort City Council Wednesday afternoon.
The council approved a $9,359.34 quote from Rexco, Inc., to make the emergency repairs.
The hole is in the city’s Waterfront Park on top of a hill and is about 25 feet in diameter and 12 feet deep, he said.
Two new concrete collars will connect the pipe to the manhole, and it will be covered with a waterproof sealant, explained Point Comfort Mayor John Warren
“It will 100 percent seal it long term,” he said in response to Councilwoman Kelli Hynes’ question about how the materials would stand up.
In addition, Warren said the funds would be recoverable under the American Rescue Act under infrastructure.
During its regular meeting on July 12, the council approved a bid for a water line replacement project
The city received four bids on the project that will cover four streets and 207 linear feet of line. Mercer Construction was awarded the bid for a price of more than $187,000.
The cost is covered through a Community Development Block Grant.
“One of the major items will be to replace the line that created the discoloration in the water,” said Warren.
Streets involved in the project are Jester, Hamilton, Deaf Smith, and Milam.
Councilman Steve Lambden asked if the project would require more digging or boring. Warren said the majority would be boring to avoid tearing up driveways or roads, but some excavation would be needed. In other business, the council:
– Approved changes to the bylaws for the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission and authorized payments.
– Approved the purchase of a Toro zero-turn mower
– Heard a report on code enforcement.
– Adopted a Municipal Code Violation Complaint Form.
– Heard reports on grant activity from City Administrator Robby Silva.
– Heard a report on the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
– Passed on implementing pavilion rentals at Waterfront Park. “There’s too much liability. No matter how well you secure it, someone could get hurt,” said Councilman Wes McKelvy.
– Took no action following a closed session to discuss a property deal and personnel.
– Heard department head reports.