POINT COMFORT – For 56 years the city’s pool has been the site of fun but now it has become something of a money pit.
This is why the Point Comfort City Council counseled Councilman George Hernandez, head of Parks, Recreation and Pool Maintenance, to look at alternatives to closing down the pool.
Hernandez has been working to find a leak in the pool, and while the contractor found one and fixed it, another leak was discovered. He noted that it would cost $12,000 to $13,000 to fix it and asked the council if it would be better to spend the money or fill in the pool.
Maintenance Supervisor Brandon Mason said the contractor stated he would not do the work, mainly because it couldn’t be guaranteed. He said if the council decided to fix the pool, then it shouldn’t be drained at the end of the season, as that is what contributed to the current issues of buckling and instability.
Hernandez said if it was up to him, he would just fill it in as not as many people are using the pool. The contract with the YMCA to provide lifeguards is also costly for the usual five to eight people who use the pool.
“I think spending the $20,000 on park equipment is better than a pool,” said Councilman Wes McKelvy.
Suggestions for the area included a splash pad that could be put on a timer and turning the rest of the area into a pavilion.
“Right now, we’re not getting out what we pay into it,” said Hernandez.
“And we are hurting,” said Mayor Leslie Machicek
The council advised Hernandez to begin seeking alternative uses for the area rather than fixing the pool.
In other business, the council:
Took no action following a nearly hour-long closed session
Approved a Notice of General Election for the May 2 election for two council seats and mayor
Approved Councilman Mitch McBride as the direct head of the Maintenance Department and the first to be contacted if the need arose
Approved a contract to lease voting machines from Calhoun County Elections Administration for $1,296
Passed on appointing the Early Voting Board to allow for contacting nominees
Passed on appointing the election judge and alternate election judge to allow for contacting nominees
Designated signatories for the Hurricane Harvey-Infrastructure CDBG Disaster Recovery grant
Approved a resolution adopting required CDBG-DR Civil Rights Policies
Declared April as Fair Housing Month
Amended the city’s fee schedule and Municipal Court fees
Approved a 20 percent Homestead Exemption for the city of Point Comfort, which is the maximum amount
Accepted a proposal for a fireworks show from Pyro Shows for the Fourth of July show
Heard a report from Inframark on water treatment plant improvements and operations
Heard reports from department heads
Set April 6 as the date of the next council meeting