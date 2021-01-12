The waterline replacement project was given the green light last Wednesday when the Point Comfort Municipal Development District approved hiring an engineer for the project during its meeting.
The Point Comfort City Council approved the proposal during a special meeting Monday, Jan. 11.
City Attorney Carly Wall said she had reviewed the contract from Lynn Engineering, DBA John D. Mercer and Associates, which included $21,000 for basic services that includes $14,700 for the design phase, $2,100 for the bid phase and $4,200 for the construction phase.
“It’s pretty basic,” said Point Comfort Mayor John Warren.
John Mercer said the cost could change depending on how the bids come in, and that if “you have a good contractor, you can save money, but if you have a bad contractor it could drag out.”
Also, the council was named to serve on the board, with Councilman Mitch McBride serving as president and Steve Lambden named secretary.