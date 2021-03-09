The Point Comfort City Council decided to create a critical needs inventory to ensure needed parts are available to make repairs in the event of another disaster, such as the recent arctic weather.
The storm left the city without power and water, and the city found many leaks in pipes after the restoration of services.
“I want to make sure we have the valves and fittings on hand in case of an emergency like we had and not try searching throughout the state for what we need to replace values or fittings,” said Mayor John Warren. “A major focus will be the water treatment plant to have spare parts on hand for infrastructure.”
The council appointed City Administrator Robby Silva to be the point person for the project as he is the one to issue purchase orders.
“Everything that broke is a good starting point,” said Warren.
Councilman Mitch McBride noted that three-quarter inch pipes had to be replaced four times, and some valves got so cold they split.
Councilwoman Linda Brush said treatment plant personnel should make a list along with maintenance and give the lists to Silva.
During the meeting, Silva reported on what happened to Point Comfort during the storm. He noted that the city had no power from roughly Monday to Wednesday and had run out of water on Sunday. The water was back up by Monday.
The city had lines break at city hall, and the fire sprinkler system busted in the library, leaving it in three feet of water.
The city opened a warming center on Wednesday that was used by about 30 people before power was restored on Thursday, said Silva.
He also noted that the freeze delayed getting out water bills, but they were sent March 1, and suspensions of service were temporarily put on hold, as are late fees for that period.
Also, during the meeting, the council accepted a $10,000 quote from Pyro Shows for a fireworks show on June 26.
“We were hoping to get July 3, but you have to reserve that date a year out,” said Silva. “The weekend before is tradition for Point Comfort.”
The new dates for the show are June 26 with a rain date of July 10.
“We’re not competing with other entities on that week,” said Councilman George Hernandez.
“If you want July 3 or 4, the cost goes up as demand is so high,” said McBride.
In other business, the council:
-
Ratified the Feb. 16 Mayoral Severe Winter Disaster Proclamation, allowing the mayor to act as the emergency coordinator.
- Approved an order to cancel the May 1 election.
- Approved the city’s homestead exemption at the maximum of 20 percent
- Set two public hearings on the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance for April 5 and May 3
- Approved Mercer Engineering as the firm for the Texas Community Block Grant – Community Development fund application and implementation
- Approved a $9,555.23 quote from Odessa Pumps for submersible pumps for the water treatment plant, not to exceed that amount Approved a proposal from LSPS Solutions for $15,000 for a utility rates study - McBride said the study is needed for the city to move to a tiered rate system.
- Following a closed session, approved proceeding with negotiations to sell property next to the grocery store
- Heard reports from department heads