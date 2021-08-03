POINT COMFORT – A new waterline improvement project is set to begin Aug. 9. But before then, obstacles need to be removed from the project area.
“There are obstacles in yards that could create problems so we need to make sure notices are handed out to make sure those obstacles are not in the way,” said Councilman Mitch McBride, who oversees the Utilities and Maintenance departments.
City Administrator Robby Silva said a notice had gone out with the utility bills and that a letter was to be delivered to residents along the affected streets by Police Chief Troy Baxter. In addition, it is on the city’s Facebook page as well as city hall and other locations.
“We’re also going to use the alert system,” said Silva.
During a July special meeting, the council awarded the project to Mercer Construction for a total of $187,000. The funds are covered through a Community Development Block Grant.
The project will cover four streets - Jester, Hamilton, Deaf Smith and Milam – and involves 207 linear feet.
“We need to send Troy because I’m not sure the streets will be cleared and we want to make sure they are because we want no delays or back charges,” said McBride.
In other business, the council:
Move the Sept. 6 meeting to Sept. 13 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Approved a resolution appoint the Calhoun County Appraisal District chief appraiser to calculate the no-new-revenue and voter-approval tax rates for the 2021 tax roll.
Adopted a Paid Quarantine Leave Policy in accordance with Texas House Bill 2073.
Agreed to participate in the Calhoun High School Work program.