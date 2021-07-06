POINT COMFORT –
Mayor John Warren was sworn into office before the Sept. 24, 2020, Point Comfort City Council meeting following the resignation of former Mayor Leslie Machicek. She had turned in her e-mail resignation on Sept. 17, 2020, effective immediately.
Warren was the only resident to file to run for the mayor seat for the May election, which was postponed until the Nov. 3, 2020, election due to COVID-19.
“I saw an opportunity to utilize my experience and background in the community I call home,” when asked why he chose to run.
He hit the ground running as mayor, and the main goal he would like to achieve during his tenure is restoring “ownership and pride within the community.”
He has put in place a Parks Board to address the city’s recreational needs and improvements to existing facilities.
The board has conducted a public forum to gather input from residents on what the recreational needs of the community are.
In addition, Warren and the council have put in motion changing the Rick Brush Community Center into a senior center, and funding options are being explored to help fund the conversion. The center would still be available to rent.
Also, Warren proposed a Zoning Board, approved by the council, to start addressing the city’s zoning needs.
“Park and zoning are the only committees and are geared towards bringing citizen input to the council,” he explained.
The mayor has also proposed improvements to the city’s waterfront that include improved parking, more boat docking and fish cleaning stations, a larger kayak launch area, and truck and trailer parking.
The council approved seeking a $200,000 grant from the Texas General Land Office that has a 40 percent match to fund the project.
This is all part of the “broad spectrum (of ways to improve the city) such as attracting new business, improving infrastructure, and enhancing our parks and recreation,” said Warren.
The “increased defined parking will allow for additional public access which equates to added use by citizens and visitors,” he said.
Warren said he moved to Point Comfort in the 1950s or 1960s and that his wife, Kathy, who retired from ALCOA, has always been supportive of his endeavors. “It’s why we are best friends,” he said.
He has served on the Calhoun County 911 District Board, the Alcoa Point Comfort Citizens Panel, the FPC Environmental Trust Outreach Committee, and Red White and Bulls, a non-profit organization that honors veterans and law enforcement. He also works as the construction manager in the Civil Engineering Department at Formosa Plastics.