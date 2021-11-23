POINT COMFORT – A newly-formed Point Comfort Planning and Zoning Commission tabled its first decision to gather further information at its initial meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The Point Comfort City Council appointed Clint Machicek, Larry Robinson, Jessica Walker, Allison Smith, and Josh Grissom to serve on the board.
The first order of business was to elect officers, according to City Attorney Carly Wall.
Grissom moved that Robinson be named chairman, himself as vice-chair, and Smith as secretary that was seconded by Walker and passed unanimously.
“Unfortunately, it carried,” said Robinson jokingly.
At that point, Robinson took control of the meeting and opened the public hearing on a request from Formosa Plastics Inc. to change the existing zoning of 102 Bell St. from Residential-1 to Business-1.
“I want to thank everyone for being here and taking time for civil engagement,” said Robinson.
He clarified that Formosa was seeking a variance, not a rezoning. Wall said she had made the agenda item with broad terms that could be narrowed.
Colton Kilgore, in-house counsel for Formosa, explained the request to use 102 Bell St. as an information services center.
“To clarify this, Formosa desires a use variance, not a rezoning. A use variance is essentially permission to use the property in a way that does not conform with the current zoning,” he said.
The property would not be staffed 24 hours a day, and parking would be at the Formosa Training and Development Center, which abuts the house on Bell street.
“It’s not a situation where they would be there late at night with lights on and noise from the vehicles,” said Kilgore.
Kilgore said any complaints would be handled through one person and would be addressed quickly. He noted the company owned several pieces of property and had a reputation for maintaining them.
The one question residents and commissioners wanted an answer to was why not put the information services center in the training center, formerly Point Comfort Elementary School.
Michael Mang was the first to speak during the public hearing and said he was opposed to granting the request.
He noted the company owned the former school and wanted to know why use a single-family residence rather than the school for the project. He also brought up that a tree had fallen on a fence at one of the properties owned by Formosa and had not been dealt with.
“We’ve heard their promises before,” said Mang.
City Councilwoman Kellie Hynes said she doesn’t believe a business should occupy a residence.
“I agree with Michael. It seems there should be plenty of room in the school that you purchased,” she said.
“You own the heart of the community,” said Cary Kneupper. He noted the house was built in the 1950s and is not ADA compliant. “Something else is fixing to happen, and we need to put the brakes on this.”
After closing the public hearing, during which the commission could not respond, the first statement was from Robinson, “I’d like an answer as to why the school is not being used.”
Kilgore responded by saying the former school was not equipped for an information services center and was being utilized as a training and development center.
Smith asked why they didn’t consider putting a metal building on the grounds for the center. Kilgore said it would be more onerous to get a new construction permit, and obtaining a variance was the easiest solution. In addition, he said a portable building wasn’t comparable space-wise, and for morale purposes, it was better to go to a brick building than a temporary building.
Machicek asked whether all the original wings of the former school were being used in the training center.
Kilgore responded that to his knowledge they were, but he would have to check to make sure.
“My guess is it’s being used to store paperwork. That’s a lot in those two wings for storing paperwork,” Machicek said.
Wall explained that a variance would end if the property was sold, and if found to be in violation, it could be revoked.
Machicek asked if the commissioners could get a walkthrough for the former school to see if it was truly being used to capacity before making any decision.
Jack Wu, vice president of business and development for Formosa, said to contact Kilgore to arrange for somebody to do that. “That’s my quick response,” he said.
Wu said he had no information as he was attending the meeting to get an understanding of the community’s feelings on the request.
Machicek suggested that he, Robinson, and Grissom go on the walkthrough, which was agreed to when it was set up.
One of the main concerns was setting precedent if the request was approved.
Grissom said there was a difference between a single-family and a billion-dollar corporation putting in a home business; the family resides there as well.
“There are businesses that run out of their home, and that’s our biggest concern; setting precedent,” said Grissom.