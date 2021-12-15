POINT COMFORT – The timing was just right for a miracle of sorts.
The lights on the city’s tree refused to come on, but then Santa showed up, and voila – the lights burst out on the tree as Santa made his way to meet the children.
Santa’s visit was the acme of the city’s fourth annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and its first lighted Christmas Parade.
A good crowd of residents lined the streets to watch the parade pass. There were 14 registered entrants and three others that “just turned up,” said City Administrator Robby Silva.
“It’s been really great to see the town turn out,” he said.
The color guard led the parade, followed by floats and all sorts of mechanized vehicles, including a get-away car driven by the Grinch that had Santa clinging to the rooftop.
Some groups walked as well. Some were leading well-lighted dogs, and others were handing out candy along the parade route.
A fire truck in pink lights dominated the night but holding their own was a gingerbread house four-wheeler, a train carrying children, and a float representing the city. Police cars, EMS, and many others pulled out all the stops for the event.
Gary Moses of Goliad was the master of ceremonies. “I was honored that they asked me to do it,” he said.
Kathy Warren and Larry Robinson were the co-chairs of the event. She said they and Lori Robinson were given the go-ahead to plan the event.
“We did, and a lot of good people volunteered to help. I want to thank everyone,” Warren said. “I am so happy it turned out so well. It is just great.”
Residents also got to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate from Hard Hat Café while waiting on Santa to arrive.
This year, children who came to visit Santa received a toy as well as a goodie bag.
“We’ve had a very good turnout,” said Mayor John Warren. “My heart is full.”