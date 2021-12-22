The Point Comfort City Council approved the purchase of portable radios for the city’s police department.
Councilman Wes McKelvy asked the council to amend the budget for the purchase of two portable radios and batteries totaling $5,411.60.
“It’s a safety factor,” said McKelvy, adding the reason for bringing it up was another unit’s portable was not working.
Mayor John Warren asked if the equipment would work with what the city is planning to purchase, and McKelvy said they would work with it.
The portable radios are six to eight weeks out, so McKelvy said the items could be purchased through the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission for less, and it would give them working radios within five days.
The council approved the purchase with the stipulation that the money for the purchase is found in the General Fund to augment the amount budgeted for radios.
In other business, the council:
- Approved participating in the Interlocal Purchasing System Cooperative.
- Allocated their votes equally for directors of the Calhoun County Appraisal District.
- Adopted an employee paid holiday schedule for 2022.
- Heard a code enforcement report from Police Chief Troy Baxter.
- Heard department head reports.
- Took no action following a closed session.